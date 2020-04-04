CDC recommends people wear face masks in public

Wearing a surgical or dust mask in public has been more common in east Asian countries, mainly due to concerns about air pollution according to Oklahoma State University professor Marten Brienen, but it might soon become a familiar sight in the U.S. amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention issued new guidelines this week advising even people who feel healthy to wear cloth face coverings as an extra bit of protection when they go out to places like grocery stores or pharmacies where it might be difficult to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance.
This is especially important in areas with significant community-based transmission, the agency said.
The novel coronavirus that produces COVID-19 infections is transmitted by droplets. It lives on surfaces and can be spread when people cough, sneeze or even talk.
Recent studies have shown that people who are in the early stages of coronavirus can transmit it before they have symptoms and some – a “significant portion,” according to the CDC, can be infected with coronavirus without showing any symptoms at all.
The CDC says wearing a simple mask or cloth face covering can help slow the spread of the virus and reduce your chances of transmitting the illness to someone else if you are infected and don't realize it.
With surgical masks and N95 respirator masks in short supply, the CDC is saying people should not buy medical-grade masks. The agency calls those “critical supplies” and said they should be saved for the healthcare workers and first responders who are in contact with patients and risking exposure to COVID-19.
A basic cloth mask is all the agency recommends for most people. Following the recommendation is voluntary, but people are considering the idea.
Tanya Wapskineh started covering her face in public a few weeks ago.
The OSU graduate, who serves as the Diabetes Education Coordinator for the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, started using a quick and easy no-sew face covering when she went to the grocery store because she thought people in her community weren’t taking social distancing recommendations seriously enough.
Wapskineh has since fired up her sewing machine and is using another design she found online to make a mask that includes a pocket for filter material.
But the no-sew version served its purpose, she said.
When she wore it to the store, it gave her an added layer of protection. It also gave her the personal space she was looking for because at that point, not many people were wearing masks in public. She thinks they gave her space in case she was ill.
Wapskineh said she made her first mask from a bandana-type scarf she had on hand and two heavy-duty hair elastic after watching a tutorial on YouTube. A quick search reveals a long list of sewn and no-sew options.
And it doesn’t have to cost anything. You can use materials you have around the house.
Wapskineh did some research and found that people can make a satisfactory face covering by cutting up a pillow case or an old T-shirt if they don’t have a ready-made bandana or scarf.
The social enterprise corporation Smart Air used results from testing by Cambridge University researchers to evaluate some of the materials people might already have on hand. They wanted to figure out which common materials make the best face coverings.
They decided that a pillowcase or a 100% cotton T-shirt were actually the best materials for a homemade mask based on a balance between capturing particles and breathability. In the tests, both materials filtered out more than 50% of particles smaller than the coronavirus.
Using a double layer of either fabric increases, the effectiveness slightly but the report warns against making the covering too thick and difficult to breathe through.
The CDC website features a video of U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, demonstrating how easy it is to fold a scarf into a face covering exactly like the first one Wapskineh made.
You can find it along with more information at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
Twitter:@mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.