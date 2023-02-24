In the “Roaring Twenties,” flappers, Prohibition and Jazz characterized the decade. But in Stillwater, a cherished entity came into its own when the Stillwater Public Library opened its doors to the public in 1923.
To celebrate SPL’s 100th year in existence, SPL staff and library board members coordinated a pop-up history exhibit at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar Cultural Center on Thursday.
“(It was) a good chance for us to be able to get things started for this year, and chance to see all of our favorite people who love the library – and then give a little bit of history,” Library Director Stacy DeLano said.
Bright, bold banners showcased the timeline of SPL history, as well as the history of Washington School, Stillwater’s segregated school where SPL established a branch in 1944.
The event highlighted favorite pastimes from the 1920s, including making paper dolls, fortune telling and a photo booth with “Great Gatsby” flair.
In one booth, Children Services Librarian Elizabeth Murray assisted children in making paper dolls based on two early librarians – Harriet Woodring and Mitzi Kerns.
Woodring became the first librarian when she was hired by the City of Stillwater for $25 a month to keep the library open three hours per day. Then in 1928, Mittaline “Mitzi” Kerns, SPL’s first professionally trained librarian, was hired.
In another booth, SPL employee Brenna Gilchrist used a ouija board to help guests choose books based on recommendations from Woodring and Kerns.
Other booths included buttons designed by Adult Services Librarian Emily States, while still another booth displayed vintage “tools of the trade” and encouraged guests to guess the purpose of the tools and receive a reward.
The exhibit drew Stillwater residents of all ages. While 1920s Jazz music played in the background, guests enjoyed the complimentary coffee and a variety of desserts.
Larin Wade, a Junior Secondary English Education major at OSU, saw the Facebook post about the event.
“I follow the library on Facebook, and I saw their event announcement. I thought it would be cool to see what the history has been,” Wade said. “I’ve from a small town and this library is really big to me. It’s really cool to see how it works in the community.”
She invited her friend, Emma Deák, a Senior English major at OSU, to come with her.
“She’s (Larin) a bit of an old woman,” Deák said, nodding toward Wade. “She invited me to their book sale that they had a few months ago, and then she messaged me about this, too. I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to go with you.’”
Deák is from Edmond and said the Metropolitan Library System produces bigger events.
“But (their events) don’t feel like they’re based in the community (like) Stillwater,” Deák said. “The library means a lot to people (here).”
Pat Darlington has been coming to the library since 1976 and has been a part of a book group for many years. She served on the library board and noted that it was well run.
“It has only gotten better and better and better,” Darlington said. “We are so lucky to have the library personnel that we have.”
Chao Gao, another Stillwater resident, came with his son, Jason, and daughter, Joy.
“(The) history is interesting,” Gao said. “(We) want to know what happened.”
His son Jason Gao, 13, agreed. His favorite genre is science fiction.
“We usually go to the library Monday through Friday,” Jason Gao said.
Library Board Member Robin Cornwell served on the Library Centennial Planning Committee.
“I’m so proud of our library,” Cornwell said. “I think it’s a gem in the community and so I was really excited to work on the Centennial planning.”
Planning for the Centennial was a little daunting at first, she said. But the biggest push behind the scenes has been raising awareness for the Library Trust, which commissioned and funded the display.
The Library Trust’s growth is a key factor in sustaining SPL for another 100 years.
“I can only speak for myself,” Cornwell said. “But for me, the library is my third place. It’s not home, it’s not work. It’s the place I go to have fun, learn something new and make connections with other people.”
The library’s 100-year pop-up history exhibit will be on view at the SPL and other locations throughout the year.
Learn more about upcoming SPL centennial events, history and the Trust, including ways to donate, by visiting library.stillwater.org/SPL100.php.
