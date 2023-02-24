Chao Gao and family

Chao Gao, left, a Stillwater resident, attended the first Library Centennial Event on Thursday with his son, Jason, and daughter Joy. Gao and his children enjoyed learning the history of the Stillwater Public Library.

 Photos by Jessica Marshall/Stillwater News Press

In the “Roaring Twenties,” flappers, Prohibition and Jazz characterized the decade. But in Stillwater, a cherished entity came into its own when the Stillwater Public Library opened its doors to the public in 1923.

To celebrate SPL’s 100th year in existence, SPL staff and library board members coordinated a pop-up history exhibit at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar Cultural Center on Thursday.

Danielle Shreve at SPL event

Danielle Shreve shows off props from the Jazz Age and paper doll crafts at Stillwater Public Library’s Centennial Celebration at the Sheerar Cultural Center on Thursday. Shreve has been a cataloger at SPL for 17 years. She helped guests find book recommendations from early librarians via a ouija board.

“(It was) a good chance for us to be able to get things started for this year, and chance to see all of our favorite people who love the library – and then give a little bit of history,” Library Director Stacy DeLano said.

Bright, bold banners showcased the timeline of SPL history, as well as the history of Washington School, Stillwater’s segregated school where SPL established a branch in 1944.

The event highlighted favorite pastimes from the 1920s, including making paper dolls, fortune telling and a photo booth with “Great Gatsby” flair.

In one booth, Children Services Librarian Elizabeth Murray assisted children in making paper dolls based on two early librarians – Harriet Woodring and Mitzi Kerns.

Woodring became the first librarian when she was hired by the City of Stillwater for $25 a month to keep the library open three hours per day. Then in 1928, Mittaline “Mitzi” Kerns, SPL’s first professionally trained librarian, was hired.

Brenna Gilchrist and Kathryn Ross at SPL event

Brenna Gilchrist, left, uses a ouija board to convene with early librarians from Stillwater Public Library who offered book recommendations, while Kathryn Ross waits patiently. Stillwater residents enjoyed receiving book options from Harriet Woodring and Mittaline “Mitzi” Kerns, two librarians featured at SPL’s Centennial Library Celebration at the Sheerar Cultural Center on Thursday.

In another booth, SPL employee Brenna Gilchrist used a ouija board to help guests choose books based on recommendations from Woodring and Kerns.

Other booths included buttons designed by Adult Services Librarian Emily States, while still another booth displayed vintage “tools of the trade” and encouraged guests to guess the purpose of the tools and receive a reward.

Library buttons

Catherine Mintmire, a Stillwater Public Library staff member, shows off buttons designed by Adult Services Librarian Emily States for SPL’s first Centennial Celebration event on Thursday.

The exhibit drew Stillwater residents of all ages. While 1920s Jazz music played in the background, guests enjoyed the complimentary coffee and a variety of desserts.

Larin Wade, a Junior Secondary English Education major at OSU, saw the Facebook post about the event.

“I follow the library on Facebook, and I saw their event announcement. I thought it would be cool to see what the history has been,” Wade said. “I’ve from a small town and this library is really big to me. It’s really cool to see how it works in the community.”

Emma Deak and Larin Wade

Emma Deák, left, and Larin Wade, students at OSU, enjoyed the Stillwater Public Library’s Centennial Celebration event on Thursday held at the Sheerar Cultural Center. Wade saw the event information on Facebook and invited Deák to join her. “I’ve from a small town and this library is really big to me. It’s really cool to see how it works in the community,” Wade said.

She invited her friend, Emma Deák, a Senior English major at OSU, to come with her.

“She’s (Larin) a bit of an old woman,” Deák said, nodding toward Wade. “She invited me to their book sale that they had a few months ago, and then she messaged me about this, too. I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to go with you.’”

Deák is from Edmond and said the Metropolitan Library System produces bigger events.

“But (their events) don’t feel like they’re based in the community (like) Stillwater,” Deák said. “The library means a lot to people (here).”

Pat Darlington has been coming to the library since 1976 and has been a part of a book group for many years. She served on the library board and noted that it was well run.

Pat Darlington and Miriam Young look at buttons

LEFT: Pat Darlington, left, and Miriam Young look at buttons designed by Adult Services Librarian Emily States. SPL employee Catherine Mintmire assists. RIGHT: Danielle Shreve shows off props from the Jazz Age and paper doll crafts. Shreve has been a cataloger at SPL for 17 years.

“It has only gotten better and better and better,” Darlington said. “We are so lucky to have the library personnel that we have.”

Chao Gao, another Stillwater resident, came with his son, Jason, and daughter, Joy.

“(The) history is interesting,” Gao said. “(We) want to know what happened.”

His son Jason Gao, 13, agreed. His favorite genre is science fiction.

“We usually go to the library Monday through Friday,” Jason Gao said.

Library Board Member Robin Cornwell served on the Library Centennial Planning Committee.

“I’m so proud of our library,” Cornwell said. “I think it’s a gem in the community and so I was really excited to work on the Centennial planning.”

Planning for the Centennial was a little daunting at first, she said. But the biggest push behind the scenes has been raising awareness for the Library Trust, which commissioned and funded the display.

The Library Trust’s growth is a key factor in sustaining SPL for another 100 years.

“I can only speak for myself,” Cornwell said. “But for me, the library is my third place. It’s not home, it’s not work. It’s the place I go to have fun, learn something new and make connections with other people.”

The library’s 100-year pop-up history exhibit will be on view at the SPL and other locations throughout the year.

Izzy and Lily Haines

Lily Haines, left, and Izzy Haines with Jazz Age props at the photo booth at the Stillwater Public Library’s Centennial Celebration on Thursday. Guests enjoyed taking pictures with the props and imagining what life was like when SPL opened its doors in 1923.

Learn more about upcoming SPL centennial events, history and the Trust, including ways to donate, by visiting library.stillwater.org/SPL100.php.

