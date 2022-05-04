Reclaim Oklahoma Parent Empowerment, Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Stillwater Public Schools with Brice Chaffin, a Stillwater man who was escorted from a Stillwater Public Schools board of education meeting on April 12.
Chaffin, a candidate for State House District 33, was addressing the board regarding bathroom policies and was part of the contingent of speakers objecting to a transgender student using the girls’ bathroom. He had submitted a form stating, “I wish to speak on the issue of SPS policy which allows biological boys to use the restroom designed for biological girls.”
After spending almost two minutes of his allotted three minutes delivering what Chaffin’s own filing describes as “a dogmatic sermon that was obviously meant to be a moral and religious argument against Defendants’ transgender bathroom policy,” his mic was cut off and he was asked to stop.
Shortly after that he was escorted out by two police officers.
Chaffin’s comments had not mentioned bathrooms nor the school district but did include statement like, “Therefore, God gave them over, in their sinful desires to their hearts of sexual impurity for degrading their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie. Because of this, God gave them over to sinful lust. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations with unnatural ones. In the same way, men also abandoned natural relations with women ...”
The suit claims Chaffin was denied his right to free exercise of religious expression under the Oklahoma Constitution and under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act when he was denied the ability to make public comments that expressed religious views on the school’s bathroom policy.
He claims his comments were subject to “disruption, interruption, harassment and molestation” by board members and by them having him physically removed from the lectern.
The legal action, which was announced in a press conference Wednesday, is being brought on Chaffin’s behalf by ROPE Legal Overwatch and attorney Maria Seidler.
The suit asks for a written apology to be read aloud during a school board meeting. It also seeks attorney’s fees court costs and other appropriate damages and relief.
In a Facebook post, the organization wrote: “Beginning today, ROPE and ROPE Legal Overwatch are putting school boards across the state on notice that if they choose to break their oaths of office and violate the rights of citizens, or break state law with respect to parental rights, we will act on behalf of citizens and parents to have their rights restored. Enough is enough.”
ROPE was founded in 2010 as Restore Oklahoma Public Education to fight Common Core standards in Oklahoma schools. It released a research paper named “Common Core State Standards and Race to the Top: An Introduction to Marxism 101,” and says it has also studied and influenced legislation regarding issues like student data collection, civics education, history standards and education funding.
It now says it is researching Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning.
“ROPE continues to seek to equip parents with the information necessary to best champion their individual child’s educational needs and support legislation that empowers parents as the primary authority for their children – not school boards or public education authoritarians,” a statement on the organizations website says.
