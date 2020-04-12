City and county governments to hold virtual meetings Monday

The Stillwater City Council and Payne County officials will be holding their respective meetings as scheduled on Monday, but they will take place over video-conferencing applications instead of meeting in person.
Both city and county officials will log in to their meetings from various locations.
In response to the public health threat from COVID-19, government bodies are adopting meeting procedures that avoid face-to-face interaction as much as possible. Temporary changes to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Law allow public bodies in the state to meet via conference calls or video-conferencing.
The City of Stillwater is using the Zoom platform. People participating in the meeting and members of the public who want to address the council can join using video and audio or to call in for audio only.
The City of Stillwater also streams its meetings live on its YouTube channel and broadcasts its meetings on the channels reserved for local government on Stillwater’s cable TV providers. The meeting is shown live and rebroadcast on Suddenlink channel 14 or AT&T U-Verse channel 99.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday the City Council will convene to discuss the potential financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on city finances, including the remainder of fiscal year 2019-2020 and fiscal year 2020-2021, which begins July 1.
City staff was in the process of developing the city’s operating budget for the next fiscal year when concerns about the spread of COVID-19 led to a state of emergency being declared and the city issuing orders that closed businesses classified by the state as non-essential. The public is currently under a municipal shelter-in-place order to stay at home unless they are essential workers or need to go out for something essential like food or medication.
The City of Stillwater relies on sale tax and use tax for more than one-fourth of its revenue, so business closures and decreased spending hurt its bottom line, as well, City Manager Norman McNickle has said.
The full financial impact of the business closures won’t be fully revealed for a few months, because tax collection reports run 60 days behind, McNickle said. The city may see a bump in tax collections from an initial period of stocking up on supplies but city officials expect revenues to drop dramatically over the course of the public health crisis.
The City Council won’t take any action Monday but the councilors will hear a report from staff about the potential impact.
The City Council will also hear a general COVID-19 update.
The Stillwater Municipal Building, 723 S. Lewis St., is largely closed to the public but the Council meeting room will be open Monday evening for people who want to participate in the meeting in person.
McNickle said he will be present in the meeting chamber. Any people attending are expected to practice social distancing measures.
People who want to participate remotely should sign up to speak using a form that can be found at stillwater.org. They will be contacted with log-in information.
The Payne County Board of Commissioners will convene at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a Payne County Budget Board meeting at 11 a.m. Both those meetings will be conducted over the Webex video-conferencing platform. Like other platforms, it allows the public to log in and participate in the meeting using both video and audio or to call in for audio only.
The County Commissioners will be discussing routine county business, including equipment purchases, as well as a discussion of the situation surrounding COVID-19 and the county’s response.
The Budget Board will discuss the county audit and the need to approve a special session of the County Board of Equalization until the end of July.
People can attend either meeting in person in Suite 200 of the Payne County Administration Building. Reding said he will be presiding over both meetings from the usual meeting site. Participants who attend in person are asked to wear a face covering and follow recommended social distancing guidelines.
The public is encouraged to join the virtual meeting online by using the Webex app and entering meeting No. 965 912 250 or by calling 408-418-9388.
During the most recent online meeting, more members of the public were logged in than had attended the past several in-person meetings, Reding said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
