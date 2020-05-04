Riley Flack, an outspoken critic of the City of Stillwater who has lately taken issue with measures adopted to slow the spread of coronavirus, addressed the councilors Monday night via Zoom.
“I know many of you have probably read some difficult comments to read from me and I just want to first acknowledge that you guys all up there are valuable beyond the ideas you espouse and the policies that you prescribe,” Flack told the councilors. “You have intrinsic value that goes beyond what I say or what anyone else says. I appreciate you guys more on a human level than a Facebook comment can afford me.”
But Flack said it’s also been difficult for him to read statements made by Mayor Will Joyce and City Manager Norman McNickle. He particularly found a statement saying “No law or court supports this view” about people who believe being required to wear a face covering violates their constitutional rights. He objected to the idea that what he views as constitutional rights protecting citizens from the government could be “so flippantly thrown aside.”
Flack said he understands the difficulty of writing the restrictions that were part of the mayor’s emergency declaration and he doesn’t think it was done lightly.
He takes issue with the data and modeling being used to arrive at and support the mayor and council’s decisions. He also takes issue with what he views as the council’s dismissal of arguments that the restrictions place on residents as a result of the emergency order could be unconstitutional.
“I don’t question the motives of you folks,” he said. “Being fellow citizens of Stillwater, you want the best for Stillwater … I would just appreciate a little more consideration for my rights as an American ...I would just appreciate more discussion with respect to the rights of the citizens that you seemingly have flippantly disregarded.”
Later in the meeting, Mayor Will Joyce responded to Flack’s comments saying, “I certainly don’t mean to be flippant about anybody’s constitutional rights. I am an attorney, a licensed attorney and as a member of this council, sworn to uphold the constitution as well. I take that very seriously. I think we all do, I know we all do.
“My comments about mask orders is that the constitution certainly doesn’t mention anything about face coverings, especially in the time of a pandemic and so it is a law or potential law that would have to be interpreted by the courts … and my comment is, I haven’t seen anything from a court, certainly not the Supreme Court that would say that it does. Several states and cities have these in place already and so to my knowledge, there is not a court ruling or a law out there that would say the city’s not allowed to make that rule.
“That was the point of my comment, it certainly wasn’t meant to be flippant about people’s constitutional rights and I think we all, again, want to maintain those to the extent we can. But everything we do here, we have to weigh the safety of our community against all those other considerations as well … We’re not just going out and trying to make as many rules as we can.”
He said the City’s goal is to treat the pandemic with the caution and the concern that it deserves.
Joyce gave an update of the COVID-19 situation in Stillwater, including a brief recap of the controversy generated by a city requirement that shoppers wear face coverings when they entered stores.
“It was a quiet weekend in Stillwater from a COVID-19 standpoint, but not really at all,” he said.
The face covering mandate was part of an emergency declaration that took effect Friday and by afternoon, it had been repealed because stores had trouble enforcing it. Some people responded angrily, when told they couldn’t enter without one, causing store employees to feel threatened.
An anonymous caller later made a threat to the Stillwater Police Department.
Joyce said the mask requirement was rescinded because he didn’t think it was fair for store employees to have to deal with that.
The story caught the attention of national and international media.
“There was quite a reaction to that modification,” Joyce said. “Lots of people interpreted it in lots of different ways … I think the most unfortunate thing about it in terms of the coverage, for me, was a somewhat skewed view of our town in terms of people talking about ugliness and things that were happening here … I was disappointed in some places to see Stillwater portrayed as some sort of lawless, Wild West town, which I don’t think was the case but we also wanted to make sure we weren’t creating problems for folks at the stores.”
He said Friday’s events don’t represent the general atmosphere in Stillwater in these trying times.
“The community has been very positive in its response to everything we’ve been doing over the last 6-8 weeks,” Joyce said, noting that compliance had been widespread.
In spite of the controversy over face coverings, Joyce said he heard the re-opening of businesses that chose to open Friday in accordance with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan generally went well.
The modified order remains in effect until the end of May. City leaders will evaluate the situation as it ends to see if Stillwater should move into phase 2 of the re-opening or if cases of COVID-19 are spiking and the city needs to re-implement stricter guidelines.
