City Council agrees to cost share on Grandview Street extension

Grandview Street will be extended north of Stillwater Junior High and Skyline Elementary to encourage the development of affordable housing and alleviate traffic congestion from the schools.
The Stillwater City Council has budgeted $200,000 for a cost share arrangement with KMR Development, LLC, which is planning to build houses along Swim Avenue, east of Perkins Road.
The developer’s proposal references a City of Stillwater economic development policy that allows assistance for residential housing that meets certain standards. City leaders have identified affordable housing as something that is needed in Stillwater.
The city would reimburse the developer for its portion after the street has been completed and paid invoices have been presented. The developer will be required to bid the project as detailed in the City of Stillwater purchasing manual and will be building other public infrastructure during the course of the project.
The original plat for Eastridge Addition was approved in 1978 with plans to build only half the street, which was allowed at the time. Earlier efforts to develop the street failed after an agreement couldn’t be reached with the owner of the adjacent tract of land regarding easements, Stephen Gose of the engineering firm Gose and Associates said.
The new developer has acquired the easements needed to build a full, 27-foot street.
Grandview Street is a main access for the neighborhood surrounding Skyline Elementary and Stillwater Junior High schools. According to a report prepared by Assistant City Manager Paula Dennison, Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Marc Moore has said opening Grandview through Lakeview Road would benefit the schools, which experience significant traffic flow problems during drop-off and pick-up.
Gose made the request on behalf of the developer, saying that the city’s cost share will help keep the cost of lots in the development lower and more suitable for affordable or workforce housing.
He told the councilors that as he understands it, the homes are projected to sell for $225,000-$240,000.
Mayor Will Joyce indicated that he has reservations about the cost, but he reiterated that Stillwater needs more affordable housing.
Joyce asked if Stillwater Public Schools might be able to also help cover the cost, since the schools will also benefit. But City Manager Norman McNickle said he had asked and was told there is no funding available that could be directed toward the project.
Bond funds must be used for specific purposes and the district faces limitations on spending money off campus.
Joyce said he is generally not in favor of adding more lane miles to the city’s inventory of streets when it is already struggling to maintain what it has but he was willing to make an exception.
“I’m more willing because it connects areas that are not well-connected now,” Joyce said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.