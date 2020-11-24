On Monday, the Stillwater City Council will hear the plan for a new Tax Increment Financing district to support redevelopment of the city’s abandoned power plant at Boomer Lake. The plant was deactivated in 2016.
The proposed development, known as Lakeview Landing, will combine new construction with renovations to the 18,761 square foot Boomer Lake Station.
The idea has been under discussion for several years.
It’s an example of adaptive reuse, a concept related to historic preservation that renovates and reuses existing buildings for new purposes. In the case of industrial buildings, many of the original features are maintained as a reminder of their first lives.
City of Stillwater Special Projects Director John McClenny previously presented information to the city council about other industrial facilities that have been renovated as entertainment venues and restaurants.
The Momentary, a contemporary art museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, that was built in a former cheese factory, is an example of adaptive reuse.
In 2019, the City of Stillwater solicited proposals for the reuse of Boomer Lake Station and received two responses. The City Council selected a proposal from Lakeview Landing LLC for a multi-use facility that incorporates restaurant, retail, office and residential spaces and includes a brewpub.
In addition to the Boomer Lake Station the plan includes two adjacent pieces of property owned by the city and additional properties along Boomer Road that are not owned by the city.
City Manager Norman McNickle said the developer will have to negotiate separate deals with the owners of those properties, which will be developed in a later phase.
When the proposal was originally accepted, construction was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold.
In that time, some of the details may have changed.
He said the plans for retail spaces may have changed or been pushed back to see how things look post-pandemic.
McNickle previously said deal is a win for the city. The three city-owned properties appraised for $450,000 and transferring them to private ownership means they go back on the property tax rolls.
McClenny told the city council it would have cost an estimated $550,000 to have the old power plant torn down for some other use, he said.
In October 2019, McClenny told the City Council the developer would be requesting incentives for the Lakeview Landing project, which represents an estimated $15 million to $18 million in private investment.
Because the project area falls outside the TIF district created in 2018, new TIFs will have to be created. On Monday, the City Council will consider a plan already reviewed by the Stillwater Planning Commission that calls for the creation of separate TIF districts for the city-owned property and the privately-owned property.
The proposal includes a combination of TIF financing and sales tax incentives, McNickle said.
The developer is asking the City of Stillwater for $7.2 million in development financing and $750,000 in public infrastructure. The total cost with contingency and administration costs is estimated at more than $9.3 million.
McNickle emphasized that the City Council has not committed to any incentive at this point and could make changes when it discusses the proposal on Monday.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
