Stillwater continues to see new development, Assistant City Manager Paula Dennison told the City Council Monday. It tends to run in cycles with residential dominating some of the time and commercial dominating at others. The city is currently in a commercial development phase, Dennision said.
New restaurants are coming in like the recently opened Bayou Bistreaux at 622 S. Main Street, the recently announced Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, which is going in at 321 S. Washington, and Del Taco, which has been proposed for the site of the former Sirloin Stockade, across from Walmart on Perkins Road. Other restaurants have rebuilt like Wendy’s, or are renovating like McAlister’s Deli, which is adding a pick-up window.
Commercial development is ahead of last year.
Housing starts are limited by a lack of land available for development and there has been an overall decline in residential permits, Dennison said. In spite of that, she reported 226 single and two-family housing starts. They weren’t concentrated in a certain area but were spread across the city, she said.
Many fraternities and sororities are rebuilding their chapter houses, Dennison said.
Apartment construction is slowing as well, she reported, describing the market for student housing as “pretty saturated.”
Some developers are still showing interest in building senior citizen housing and apartment communities located further from campus for non-students.
She delivered a message that was optimistic overall.
“We’re open for business and we’re in good shape,” Dennison said.
