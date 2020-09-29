City Council hears options for water treatment

The Stillwater City Council, acting in a dual capacity as the Stillwater Utilities Authority, is starting to think about whether the city should invest more money in its current water treatment plant or build a new one.
No matter the option, the price tag is estimated in excess of $100 million.
Director of Engineering Monty Karns explained that an assessment of the current plan running yielded a list of about $70 million in projects that would be needed to keep it running.
“In reviewing that, we questioned whether we should put $70 million into an asset that’s close to 30 years old, and in my view, has poor bones,” Karns said.
He said the problem stems from the fact that the plant was designed by the same firm that designed the raw water pipeline from Kaw Reservoir. That firm’s primary experience was in the oil and gas industry where facilities are designed for the lowest cost, even if that means higher maintenance costs, because those costs can be deducted against profits.
That is the opposite of the model municipalities, which have difficulty coming up with funds for maintenance, would use when designing a facility, he said.
Water Utilities Engineering Director Bill Millis emphasized that the current plant is still functional.
“The water plant is not falling apart,” Millis said. “We produce safe drinking water and we will continue to do so.”
Millis said he wanted to provide the councilors/trustees with information so they can make the best investment for Stillwater’s long-term future.
Projects like this have a 50 year planning horizon, he said. The numbers are large, but so is the time frame.
Millis explained that $70 million in improvements is needed at the plant, plus an additional $30 million in projects to increase its capacity.
The plant can currently produce 18 million gallons of treated water per day but the city will eventually need more, he said. All the options discussed are based on expanding the system’s capacity to 24 million gallons per day.
Millis presented four plans that would upgrade and expand or replace the current plant at a cost ranging from $170 million to $320 million in today’s dollars.
The reports presented on Monday were strictly informational and no decisions were made.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
