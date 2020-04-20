The Stillwater City Council faced a more routine slate of agendas Monday, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the health of the community and the economy, continued to be a necessary part of the discussion.
The councilors were acutely aware of the financial plight residents are in as they absorbed a report on the cost of service rate study for the city’s solid waste management program. It includes residential and commercial trash pick-up, recycling and street sweeping.
Dave Yanke, Managing Director of Environmental Practice for NewGen Strategies & Solutions, told the Councilors, who were acting in their role as trustees for the Stillwater Utilities Authority, that Stillwater’s solid waste utility is actually in a good position.
Having said that, all three of the proposed rate models Yanke presented included a projected loss of $835,244 in the current fiscal year.
The three different scenarios included different levels of capital spending and ways of paying for it.
Scenario 1 included saving $350,000 per year in cash to rebuild a parking lot where solid waste management vehicles are serviced. It would increase rates by about $1.90 per household per month, beginning next year, based on a customer using a 96-gallon collection cart.
Scenario 2 pays cash for needed street sweeping equipment and finances the parking lot project using a 10-year bond. It would raise monthly rates for a 96-gallon cart by 73 cents beginning in 2022.
Scenario 3 finances the parking lot on a 10-year bond, buys the equipment and finances a recycling staging facility for 20 years. That model accounts for the cost to build and operate the recycling collection and transfer, except for land acquisition. It would increase monthly rates for a 96-gallon collection cart by $2.90 beginning in 2022.
At least two of the options would not call for any rate increase in 2021. Yanke said even the most expensive option is not bad compare to what he sees in other utilities.
Other cities NewGen is doing rate studies for aren’t just looking at future revenue issues, they’re looking at how to make up past deficits.
Those clients are looking at large rate increases because they’re playing catch-up, he said.
Mayor Will Joyce asked what rates would look like if the trustees removed capital projects and just focused on what it costs to run and maintain the system.
Yanke said he didn’t prepare that model, but he guessed that Stillwater might be able to hold off on any rate increases until 2023 or 2024.
He promised to get numbers to Solid Waste Management Director Chris Knight for that scenario Tuesday.
Knight will be compiling information for the trustees on the history of rate increases for both residential and commercial customers. He said he doesn’t believe commercial rates have been adjusted since 2012 or 2013.
When the trustees asked how long they have to make a decision about which way to go, Yanke reminded them that the clock is ticking on Stillwater’s agreement for recycling processing with Cedar Creek Farm.
It the trustees want to prepare for an operation that doesn’t depend on Cedar Creek Farm, they need to make a decision in the first half of fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Knight said he wanted to give the trustees time to process the information so they can give him guidance on how to proceed.
Joyce said he thinks it’s an issue that should have public input.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
