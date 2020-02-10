City Council recognizes League of Women Voters 100th Anniversary

The League of Women Voters is celebrating a century of encouraging civic engagement. The non-partisan group was formed by leaders of the women’s suffrage movement in Chicago in 1920, six months before the 19th amendment gave women in the U.S. the right to vote. Although the LWV was designed to help women become informed voters, over the years that mission has extended to include education for all voters. It has established a track record of grassroots activism on behalf of issues like the Equal Rights Amendment but remains focused on informing the public and encouraging participation in our government. Membership is now open to both men and women. The league’s motto is “Democracy is not a spectator sport.”
Voters in Stillwater rely on the League of Women Voters to sponsor or co-sponsor events like The Stillwater Public Library’s annual “Meet Your Legislator” reception. The Stillwater LWV chapter also hosts forums that help the public learn about and ask questions of local candidates for elected office.
Mayor Will Joyce started Monday’s City Council meeting with a proclamation honoring the League of Women Voters for all the work they do to educate voters and encourage them to exercise their right to vote.
People can learn more about Stillwater’s LWV chapter by going to lwvstillwater.org and can keep up on local LWV events by following the Stillwater League of Women Voters on Facebook or joining the Lague of Women Voters – Stillwater (OK) Facebook group.
