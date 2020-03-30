The City of Stillwater continues to monitor the local spread of COVID-19 and enact policies designed to reduce the number of people infected.
This week, City administrators had to place members of staff in quarantine after possible exposure, and now take broader steps for Stillwater's residents.
In the vacuum created by an absence of action at the state level, cities find themselves being forced to make decisions that are not universally popular.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce signed a revised emergency order Monday that extends current “Safer at Home” restrictions issued by the governor for people over 65 and medically vulnerable populations, to all residents. People can still access essential services and businesses, but shouldn’t just go out to go out.
“Just because it’s available to or the store’s open, doesn’t mean you should go to the store if you don’t really need to,” he said.
Law enforcement will have the ability to issue citations to people violating the order, although both Joyce and City Manager Norman McNickle have said people will not need permits or documentation to move around town. Police won’t be stopping people just for being out driving.
The municipal building at 723 S. Lewis will be closed to the public, unless people enter through the lobby of the police department. The residents should press the call button in the vestibule, answer some questions and then may be allowed to enter one at a time.
McNickle urged people to make payments and handle business with the city online if at all possible.
Joyce said he is hearing from people who think the city isn’t doing enough and from people who think the city is taking safeguards too far.
Ali Sarsak joined Monday’s meeting of the Stillwater City Council via telephone and accused the council of “taking tyranny for a test drive” by interfering with residents’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and criminalizing behavior that is not against the law.
He characterized the measures being implemented across the country and in Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman as “draconian” or excessively severe and pointed to changing information about the virus as a reason to take things more slowly.
“People who question the severity are seen as part of the problem,” he said. “… All I’m saying is it’s fair to slow down and ask questions, especially when the story keeps changing.”
“I understand people are afraid. I don’t blame them. I might get sick and die. My mom might get sick and die, my sister or brother, cousins, aunts or uncles. People I really care about might get sick and die,” Sarsak said. “… I really understand people are afraid but their fear doesn’t cancel my right. If somebody doesn’t want to get sick, they can stay at home as long as they want. Don’t wipe out the local economy and take tyranny for a test drive while you’re at it. Those who aren’t worried about the virus, let us go about our lives.”
McNickle reported that 31 city employees are under quarantine after consulting with a doctor.
One employee has been tested and confirmed to have COVID-19. That person came in contact with one other employee who is also isolating.
The other 29 employees were exposed either through travel or by community contact with friends and family, McNickle said.
The Stillwater Municipal Jail was closed Friday night after six detention officers had to be quarantined over a 24-hour period because they came into contact with a few individuals who showed signs of COVID-19 after being arrested.
Vital city services, defined as police, fire, utilities and emergency management, are not affected at this time, McNickle assure the council. But the Stillwater Fire Department has established a temporary station in the Senior Activity Center after splitting personnel at the headquarters fire station on South Boomer Rd. The move was designed to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 among essential personnel.
"Seeing the numbers – two-thirds of all people infected by the virus in Oklahoma are below 65, the virus is certainly being spread by people who are not techinically part of that vulnerable population and in order to reduce that spread, I think this 'safer at home' or 'shelter in place' policy is the most effective way to keep the virus from continuing to spread in our population," Joyce said. "One of the other reasons is in an effort to maintain or build some consensus around the state. We’ve seen Oklahoma City and Tulsa and Norman adopt very similar policies around shelter in place for all their citizens. These kind of measures work best when they are done in conjunction with surrounding communities and this type of action seems appropriate for all communities like ours where this virus is spreading through the community."
Joyce pointed out that North-Central Oklahoma, including Payne and some of the counties surrounding it have become the hotspot for COVID-19 infections outside the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. Some of the counties to the north and east of Payne County have much higher per-capita rates of infection than the big metro areas, he said.
"These orders, I think, reflect the fact that this is not just happening in the metro area, it’s not just a problem in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, it’s a problem for us as well," Joyce said. "We need to stay ahead of the issue ... Payne County’s numbers have not increased as quickly as we’ve seen in other places, that’s a great thing ... We need to take these kinds of measures to maintain this slower growth."
Information about the City of Stillwater's COVID-19, including FAQs about policies and restrictions, can be found at stillwater.org
