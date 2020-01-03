When the Stillwater City Council meets Monday, it will consider a request to rezone a strip of land addressed as 1798 N. Payne Street. The strip is part of a larger tract of undeveloped land located west of Jardot Road and extending north from Sunrise Avenue.
The strip is 100 feet wide and 1,300 feet long. It was originally intended to serve as a buffer, according to a summary report from the Dec. 17 Planning Commission meeting.
The tract’s zoning is a mixture of residential two-family and small lot single-family. The owner, Monopoly Brothers, LLC, wants consistent small lot single-family zoning to allow smaller minimum lot sizes..
The new zoning would allow denser development on smaller lots with a minimum width or depth of 50 feet. Although the new zoning would require the same setbacks, it allows more of the lot to be covered.
Conventional single-family and manufactured homes would be allowed as uses by right under the new zoning and duplexes would no longer be allowed in the rezoned strip.
The Planning Commission summary states that the owner plans to build single-family homes.
Although several residents from the surrounding area expressed concern about drainage, increased traffic and the location of access points, the Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
The developer is a Stillwater-based company with three partners, engineer Stephen Gose of Gose and Associates told the planning commission. Concerns about drainage and traffic will be addressed in the drainage and traffic studies that are required in the preliminary and final plats.
In other business: the council will consider authorizing Lake McMurtry Friends to apply for a $300,000 grant to build an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant trail and bridge on the west side of the lake and a shower facility on the east side of the lake.
The City of Stillwater would need to provide $60,000 in matching funds. Staff is recommending the City Council appropriate that match from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.
If the grant is approved, the City Council would need to appropriate $280,000, to be reimbursed from the grant.
The council will also consider granting a 30-day extension on an abatement and demolition order it issued on Aug. 26 to the McCollom Family Partnership for four different properties.
Three of those properties have been demolished, but a commercial building at 4920 N. Washington St. will require the abatement of asbestos and a gas line that runs under the adjacent roadway will have to be addressed before it can be demolished, according to a letter from the family partnership.
The Council will also consider a resolution that adopts parameters for the City’s economic development incentive policy.
The Stillwater City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Hearing Room at 723 S. Lewis Street. Meetings are broadcast on Suddenlink channel 14 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99 and are live-streamed at stillwater.org.
Residents can sign up to receive email updates when agendas are posted by registering at stillwater.org/enotifications.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.