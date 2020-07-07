City Council to vote on final approval of mask ordinance

After advancing an ordinance on Monday that would require residents to wear face coverings in public, the Stillwater City Council is about to take the next step.
The council will consider the second reading of an amended version of Ordinance 3452 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If it’s approved and the council adds an emergency clause, it will take effect immediately.
The revisions, which are currently being incorporated into the ordinance by the City Attorney’s office, soften the language dealing with whether businesses can allow someone who refuses to wear a mask to enter and allows exceptions for children younger than school age.
Councilors Amy Dzialowski, Alane Zannotti, John Wedlake and Vice Mayor Pat Darlington all said they wanted to see strong, clear language that included consequences but they ultimately agreed to support Mayor Will Joyce’s suggestions to allow maximum flexibility, with the option of becoming more strict if necessary.
Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Marc Moore, Oklahoma State University Vice President and General Counsel Gary Clark and Stillwater Medical CEO Denise Webber all appeared to speak in support of the ordinance.
Webber emphasized that Oklahoma’s health system is interwoven and when a metro hospital gets overrun, it affects everyone.
Only 20% of the state’s 136 ICU beds are currently available, she said. It won’t take much.
“If each hospital had just four admissions tomorrow, we’d be full,” Webber said. “Staffing is another issue.”
Wedlake, a neurologist, said he regularly reviews the latest research as part of his medical practice.
Based on numbers from the early spring spike in Europe, the R-naught value, a measure of how viruses spread from infected individuals, initially showed that every person with COVID-19 infected four people, Wedlake said. After public mask and hand washing policies were adopted, it dropped to almost one person per patient.
Wedlake also addressed questions about the safety of masks. He said he found a study that looked at the oxygen saturation levels and carbon dioxide levels of surgeons after they had worn masks during four-hour surgeries.
The study found that wearing the masks did cause their oxygen saturation level to drop by a margin that is statistical but not clinical, meaning it did not affect their health. Their oxygen saturation levels were found to drop from 98% to 94%, which is still considered normal, he said.
Wedlake called Stillwater’s rise in COVID-19 cases – from 22 total and 0 active in early June to 389 total and 79 active as of Tuesday – “almost exponential.”
“It’s clear from a medical standpoint that something has to be done,” he said.
Wedlake said it’s clear that few businesses would be able to survive another shutdown, so masks are a lesser evil and provide the best risk/benefit ratio of any of the available options.
Dzialowski agreed, saying she would rather require face coverings now than see kids at home again and businesses closed in a few months.
Joyce said it really comes down to what is the best way to get more people in Stillwater wearing masks, noting that the infection rate’s acceleration has slowed over the past week or so but Stillwater doesn’t have much wiggle room, based on hospital capacity.
“We’ve got to figure out how to slow this down,” he said.
Under the ordinance, young children; people who fall under CDC guidance for people who shouldn’t wear face coverings due to physical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability; restaurant patrons who are eating or drinking; people exercising outdoors or gathering in outdoor communal spaces with others from the same household; people in private spaces like vehicles and personal offices; people in settings where it’s not practical to wear a mask, like during dental services, medical treatments and while swimming; people in private homes and people in offices and workplaces without public access where physical distancing can be maintained are all exempt from the requirement.
Schools will be allowed to adopt their own safety plans.
There is no specific penalty for an individual who violates the ordinance, but if a person engages in behavior that would be considered assault or refuses to leave a business when asked, they can be prosecuted under other ordinances on the books.
Businesses are required to post signs informing people of the requirement to wear face coverings. The City of Stillwater will be providing those signs and businesses could be fined $500 if they fail to post them.
Businesses that don’t enforce the requirement and are found to be a source of infections, for example through contact tracing, could be held liable under the city’s existing nuisance ordinances or under public safety regulations.
The City of Stillwater will appropriate $100,000 to operate a public safety campaign that includes distributing free face coverings for businesses to provide to their customers and the establishment of a business support hotline.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.