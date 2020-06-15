City Council weighs options as COVID-19 infections rise

The Stillwater City Council is pondering what it should do in light of the city’s recent dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. Stillwater has seen a substantial increase since June 2, Mayor Will Joyce told the other city councilors Monday.
It led to a discussion about the need for increased communication with residents to provide reassurance and information on testing options and the need for a unified message from the City of Stillwater, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater Medical and the Payne County Health Department.
The current emergency order moving Stillwater into Phase III of the state’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan expires June 30, but City Attorney John Dorman has another emergency order ready to go that would roll back some Phase III provisions to protect the public health, the mayor said.
The specific provisions were not discussed at the meeting and the order has yet to be signed.
“There are so many moving targets,” Joyce said.
The other question the councilors are considering is: What has to happen to justify taking that action?
One of the criteria suggested was the number of cases requiring in-patient treatment.
Councilor John Wedlake suggested the council have a low threshold while monitoring that measure.
It’s hard to calculate the estimated exponential growth as the disease spreads through the community, Wedlake said. Based on numbers from the densely populated East and West coasts, COVID-19 has had a 2-3% death rate while the middle of the country was largely spared until now.
At one time, Stillwater Medical Center had the capacity to care for 13 people on ventilators but Wedlake said that may not be an accurate number anymore.
“None of us has a magic formula on when we worry,” Joyce said. “We’re not there, we haven’t been there.”
He said it’s really about maintaining the hospital’s capacity to treat critical care patients while allowing other patients to get care. The hospital has an incident command team that meets daily to monitor not only what is happening is Stillwater but throughout its service area.
Even under the current order, sheltering in place is still strongly recommended for anyone at higher risk from COVID-19, particularly people over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions.
The councilors all agreed that following the well-established social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings in public will help minimize the risk of transmission, making it easier to keep things open but that message doesn’t seem to be getting through to all the people who need to hear it.
“If we can’t do that, we are going to end up places we don’t want to be in terms of limits on where we can go and what we can do,” Joyce said.
Twitter: @mcharles NP
