Residents are encouraged to purchase rain barrels through the Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance’s rain barrel promotion event. Rain barrels are good for the environment and can potentially save residents money on water bills by harvesting rainwater for future use.
Rain barrels capture water from roofs which can then be used to water lawns and gardens, wash cars and other similar uses. When runoff leaves a property, it can pick up pollutants and deposit them in our waterways. Using rain barrels helps to reduce stormwater pollution by minimizing the amount of stormwater runoff that leaves a site.
Rain barrels are made from repurposed food-grade barrels and are offered in black, grey, blue and terra-cotta colors. Prices begin at $69.50. Rainwater totes with a 275 gallon capacity will also be available for order this year.
If ordering by mail, orders must be placed by April 27. Online orders must be placed by April 30 at https://upcycle-products.com/ok-programs/stillwater/.
Orders must be picked up at the City of Stillwater Convenience Collection Center, 807 S. Perkins Rd., on Saturday, May 6, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Zack Henson at 405-533-8436 or email at zack.henson@stillwater.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.