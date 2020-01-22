Stillwater’s leaders have been trying for years to get city residents more engaged with their local government.
They say that without citizen input, it’s hard for them to know the decisions they’re making reflect the priorities of the people they represent. Several years ago, the City Council identified encouraging participation and understanding of government through civic engagement as one of its priorities.
Over the past several years, Director of Marketing and Civic Engagement Sherry Fletcher and her staff have created a program that uses a combination of tools to gather input that range from online surveys through FlashVote and engagement tools like Balancing Act and Speak Up Stillwater to the monitoring of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Next Door.
Communications Coordinator Maegan Pardue presented a report to the City Council on Jan. 13 that summarized the information gathered in 2019. It’s time to start developing the budget for fiscal year 2021 and the information can guide the Council as it decides how to spend limited dollars.
Pardue said the report contained comments and data that represented commonly expressed needs or wants.
The most common comments on social media dealt with roads and transportation and included requests for left-turn lanes and pothole repairs. Some commented on the need for sidewalks and paths to make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The need to improve the Stillwater’s animal shelter, requests for a greater variety of restaurants and stores and a desire to see expanded service at Stillwater Regional Airport were also important themes.
The results of a FlashVote survey about the city’s recycling program revealed that nearly 73% of the 669 people who responded use Stillwater’s curbside recycling program once a week. Cardboard and plastic were the most commonly recycled materials, followed by aluminum or tin cans and paper.
A majority of the people who responded said they would be willing to do a little more work or accept service every other week to keep costs in line. More than 42% said they would be willing to pay more to keep weekly pickup.
A survey about transportation needs got 440 local responses and another survey about city finances got 405 local responses.
Pardue told the council that the Balancing Act budget simulation tool has had 2,676 page views with 241 simulations submitted.
In those simulated budgets, streets saw the largest increase and management and support saw the largest decrease.
Links to engagement tools like FlashVote and Balancing Act can be found at stillwater.org, along with information on the municipal budget and city projects. The Speak Up Stillwater engagement platform can be found at speakup.stillwater.org.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.