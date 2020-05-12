The City of Stillwater is in the process of tackling an update of its storm water master plan, an analysis that will help in making development decisions while improving drainage and addressing water quality concerns.
A master plan helps ensure the system is sustainable by examining how the pieces, public and private, fit together to make the system compliant with regulations. The plan can also help identify a prioritized list of projects.
It includes an analysis of the watershed, making it easier for developers to perform drainage studies and easier for city staff to evaluate the impact of those developments.
Storm water drainage has been an ongoing concern in the city, but became a public priority over the last few years as heavier rains began to cause widespread flooding.
In an explainer released by the City of Stillwater last May, Zack Henson, Stormwater Program Manager and Floodplain Administrator for the City of Stillwater, said water sent from Stillwater’s streets and neighborhoods ultimately makes its way to the Cimarron River.
The city’s streets serve as part of its storm water drainage system, creating flooding when the amount of water produced by storms exceeds the system's drainage capability.
Stillwater’s system was built to handle 25-year floods, which doesn’t mean they only happen every 25 years, Henson said. More development in Stillwater means an increase in hard or impervious surfaces like streets, driveways, parking lots and roofs, creating more runoff than the same amount of rainfall would have produced 30 years ago.
The City of Stillwater has budgeted $500,000 in the current fiscal year to update its Stormwater Master Plan.
In 1997, Stillwater instituted monthly stormwater fees, $1 for residential and $5-$55 for commercial customers, including apartment complexes. It was one of the first cities in Oklahoma to charge a stormwater fee, according to a 2014 report by former Stormwater Programs Manager Cody Whittenburg.
Whittenburg told the City Council that those fees generated about $285,000 annually, enough to cover only about 80 percent of the program’s cost.
On April 27, Henson told the councilors the fee, which has not been adjusted since its inception, now generates about $300,000, which is divided among three departments: Community Development for permitting and administration, Stormwater for water quality programming and Public Works for drainage maintenance.
“We’re doing the best we can with it,” he said.
The fees were originally intended to fund capital improvement projects but wound up being used to meet increased federal and state stormwater regulations, Henson said.
City engineers have identified the need for new and replacement drainage pipes, detention ponds and improved drainage, repairs to the storm sewers, equipment upgrades and neighborhood drainage projects.
This year’s Community Development Block Grant project will address excessive amounts of runoff that create flooding issues near 12th Ave. and Duncan Street.
Bond funding has been proposed as one way to fund larger system improvements.
Having a Stormwater Management Plan is a requirement from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Henson explained.
Stillwater’s plan must include control measures to minimize stormwater pollution citywide by addressing public education, public involvement, detecting and eliminating the illicit discharge of pollutants, controlling construction site runoff, managing runoff post-construction and establishing pollution prevention measures.
Stormwater pollution affects local lakes, streams and watersheds. The state is required to keep a list of impaired water, based on water quality.
Stillwater has eight creek watersheds, which should be looked at as a whole, and Boomer Lake within its 28.3 square miles, Henson said. In 2014, the state listed Boomer Lake and Stillwater Creek among the impaired bodies of water on the report it send to the Environmental Protection Agency.
By 2018 that list included Boomer Lake, Stillwater Creek, Boomer Creek and Sanborn-Hazen Lake Creek, also known as West Boomer Creek.
“In general, water quality has gone down in our city,” Henson said.
If something isn’t done to get at least Boomer Lake and Stillwater Creek off that list, the City of Stillwater will be looking at more unfunded mandates from the state.
The Stormwater Master Plan that is under development by Meshek Engineering with cooperation from Oklahoma State University graduate students, will address the stormwater rate structure by looking at expected levels of service and how to distribute the cost equitably, will map and evaluates the condition of open drainage channels and will implement a water quality monitoring program to generate more consistent data.
