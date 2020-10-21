Support is available for small businesses in Stillwater that have taken financial hits due during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Stillwater and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce are working together on the Stillwater Small Business Assistance Program, which began accepting applications Tuesday.
The City Council approved $500,000 in funding Monday for the program.
The applications are taken and screened by the Chamber of Commerce and then sent to the City of Stillwater for review and funding.
Qualified applications that are turned in to the Chamber by each Monday will be sent to the City of Stillwater on Tuesday and could be in the bank accounts of business owners by Thursday, Chamber CEO/President Justin Minges said.
Qualifying businesses can receive grants of up to $5,000 and the money is expected to go fast.
Minges said the Chamber received several dozen applications the first day they were available and he wouldn’t be surprised to have 100 by the end of the week.
He had expected the majority of applicants to be from the restaurant and retail sector, but said the first application he saw was from an accountant.
There have also been applications from medical professionals like dentists, who weren’t seeing many patients during the shutdown.
“It’s definitely wide-ranging,” Minges said.
As the program was being developed, there was discussion about how much was needed to make the grants meaningful, he said. They decided $5,000 was a good start.
“It’s a couple of months of rent, a couple of months of utilities for some of these businesses,” Minges said. “Some of these business owners didn’t take any draws for themselves so they could pay their employees.”
The application process is relatively simple, Minges said. The Chamber is using the same application used to screen for the Oklahoma Business Relief Program.
To qualify for the Stillwater Small Business Assistance Program, businesses must be located within the Stillwater city limits, can’t have more than 50 full-time employees, can’t have more than $10 million in annual income for 2019 and must show evidence of a revenue short fall equalling at least 25% from the previous year between March and May.
Business owners will also be asked to attest that their losses haven’t been reimbursed by another grant or source of funding, Minges said.
The program is meant for small, locally-owned businesses. They cannot be publicly traded companies, Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames said.
The City Councilors questioned how losses could be demonstrated for new businesses that might not have a previous year of sales for comparison. They wanted to ensure recently opened businesses wouldn’t be left out.
Minges said there may be ways to document losses, depending on whether the business is new or is an existing business that was bought from another owner.
“We’ll need to have a conversation,” he said.
He also doesn’t want businesses to worry about only having enough money for 100 applicants; he encourages everyone to apply.
If the first city allocation is used used up and there are still 35 applicants, that demonstrates the need for another round of grants. If those applications are already in the system, they can be approved and funded that much faster if more money is available.
The City Council discussed the likelihood of needing to allocate more money for another round of grants as they approved the program.
Applications and information about the Stillwater Small Business Assistance Program can be found online at growstillwater.org/grants.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
