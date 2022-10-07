Pedestrians and bicyclists could soon be traversing over or under State Highway 51/Sixth Avenue that runs through the heart of Stillwater.
As the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s plan to widen SH 51 beginning in 2025 approaches, the City of Stillwater is looking for solutions to make it safer for people crossing by foot or bike. One idea is to build underpasses or overpasses near crucial crossing points, like Westwood Elementary and the downtown district.
City staff is applying for federal grants to fund active transportation solutions that integrate with ODOT’s design. ODOT’s plan is to expand Sixth Avenue to four traffic lanes, with a center turning lane from Western Road to Perkins Road.
Chief Performance Innovation Officer Brady Moore believes there is an opportunity while ODOT is still in the design phase to add pedestrian underpasses or overpasses to the project.
“We’re in this design phase of SH 51, I keep hearing this number 60% (completion) … then they (ODOT) find an obstacle that brings it back down to 50%,” Moore said. “This is just dreaming and wanting the best things for my community, but how fantastic would it be to have an underpass in the Westwood area for families, children and people going to school (Westwood and Oklahoma State University) and how great would it be to have an overpass or underpass connecting our downtown area.”
According to a 2021 Governors Highway Safety Association report, in the United States, 6,236 pedestrians were killed in 2020, the largest number of fatalities since 1990. The report analyzed 2020 data in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, revealing a troubling statistic. The percentage of speeding-related pedestrian deaths among children younger than 15 has more than doubled since 2018, from 5.8% to 11.9%.
Reckless driving behaviors, the need for safer road crossings and the uptick in sales of sport utility vehicles which cause more severe pedestrian impacts in the event of a collision, were key trends affecting the rise in pedestrian deaths.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, councilors approved city staff to apply for a federal grant that provides funding to communities divided by highways and automobile-centered infrastructure.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program, which includes approximately $1 billion in funding for planning and capital construction grants. All projects awarded are obligated to use the funds by September 2025.
“Pedestrian bridges are very very expensive and if we were to have one in this town, we would have to find the most ideal location,” Moore said. “And that’s why I want this study. I would love to explore what a consulting firm thinks the best option is.”
Councilor Amy Dzialowski encouraged staff to be aspirational when applying for these federal grants.
“Looking at how these federal agencies are awarding right now … I think they are really wanting us to … dig deep and reach high,” Dzialowski said. “With all the conversations about active transportation, to really tie it all together and have a plan, I think would be wonderful.”
If the grant is approved, the city will provide $50,000 in matching funds to $200,000 in reimbursable federal funds from the United State Department of Transportation.
Moore presented two items the grant would help fund. First is the immediate need to develop plans for pedestrian crossings of Sixth Avenue. The second is to create a community-wide active transportation map. Planners and engineers could use this map to guide future growth and help ensure that designs include walking and biking.
“A lot of times they want to award a planning grant, see the work of it and see if perhaps federal funding will be contributed,” Moore said. “So next year we can say, ‘Here’s our project, we want a pedestrian bridge, here’s our design and cost estimates. Here’s all the great reasons (how) it would impact our diverse community.’”
City staff hopes to stack potential funding from U.S. DOT and ODOT grants to bring these active transportation project ideas to life.
Moore mentioned in the meeting that staff has also submitted a “call for projects” with ODOT’s Transportation Alternatives program. The purpose of the TA program is to provide funding for projects that prioritize the safety, comfort and connectivity to destinations for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Hopefully we will hear if our project’s been called and we’ll be going to council and make that public in November with a resolution and presentation,” Moore said. “ODOT has a set amount of funding, there’s quite a bit this year … we’re hoping that that can be a contributing factor to our pedestrian bridge.”
According to Moore, retired City Engineer Monty Karns thought an underpass by the creek on South Willis Street would provide kids and parents a safe walking and bicycling route to Westwood Elementary.
“We have a pedestrian bridge that we’ve dreamed up and have a really cool concept for but we want this planning grant to build on that and define it with professional eyes,” Moore said. We feel that once it’s bound, ready to put in for grants, it’s going to be a more solid package.”
