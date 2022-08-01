Help is finally on the way for people living on 12th Avenue across from the Stillwater Public Library who have been facing the risk of flooding in their homes every time there was a downpour.
It’s not a recent problem.
“I might point out this was identified in 1968 in the first stormwater drainage plan the City did,” City of Stillwater Engineering Director Monty Karns told the City Council Monday.
A plan is in place to move as much water as possible underground, keeping it off the street and out of their houses.
Duncan Street serves as a drainage channel for all of downtown Stillwater south of Sixth Avenue, carrying vast amounts of water downhill and dumping it onto 12th Avenue, where it eventually flows into a drainage channel. But the flume for that channel is small enough to be easily overwhelmed.
Water then backs up, making 12th Avenue dangerous and impassible with even normal amounts of rain; it doesn’t take a 100-year event to flood the street and the homes on the south side of the street.
In 2019, the City of Stillwater announced it would use federal Community Development Block Grant funding to address those drainage issues, but costs came in way too high. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down big projects for a year. It was revived with a redesign in 2021 to bring costs down.
Now with an approved bid and a total budget of $468,461, work is expected to begin in the fall. The project has to wait for an Oklahoma Natural Gas supply line to be moved.
The project involves extensive work to the roadway as crews install a trench drain across Duncan Street with inlets on either side of the road. Water will flow underground through a series of concrete culvert boxes and dump into the drainage channel.
After it’s done, the street that was once looked like a creek when it rained should have at least one lane in each direction that stays dry, Karns said.
Mayor Will Joyce said he hopes the residents who have dealt with this for so long will finally get some relief.
“It’s exciting that we might actually get it done. Fifty years later,” he said.
