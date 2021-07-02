Help is available for Stillwater residents who have fallen behind on their rent and/or utility bills due to financial stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Stillwater is partnering with Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center to distribute about $460,000 in federal COVID relief Community Development Block Grant funding to residents who meet program qualifications.
People don’t have to be at the federal poverty level to receive help. The program is intended to assist low to moderate income residents who are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to have lost their jobs or had something drastic happen.
The pandemic put stresses on people and their budgets in many ways that might not be obvious, ODB Executive Director Rachael Condley said. Maybe their income didn’t change but they had increased expenses because their children were home from school. Maybe they had to miss work because someone in their family was quarantined or at home sick. Maybe food or something else their family needs became more expensive and put pressure on their budgets.
There are many ways the pandemic could have caused financial problems, she said.
The application doesn’t require documentation of the hardship but does require a written statement explaining the circumstances.
Bills must already be past due to qualify for payment assitance.
Condley worries that some people are intimidated by the increased paperwork required by the federal government for this phase of the program.
The application process is a little more complicated this time and requires an in-person appointment with ODB staff, who must notarize some of the forms. It also requires communication with the landlord or utility company. But people are there to help.
Condley hopes the process, which was originally estimated to take about two weeks for ODB and another week for the City of Stillwater, can be streamlined to speed up payments.
ODB has taken 76 applications so far; 44 the first week and 32 the second week.
The first batch it processed is about to be sent to the City of Stillwater for final approval and payment.
Applications are being accepted online at ourdailybreadstillwater.org on Sundays and Mondays then ODB staff is screening and processing applications the remainder of the week.
This will continue until funds are exhausted.
To keep the process moving, ODB will be offering appointments Monday even though it’s a federal holiday.
