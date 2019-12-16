Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames credits city councilor Amy Dzialowski with suggesting the development of written standards for the Stillwater Utilities Authority to use when awarding economic development incentives.
The policy provides certainty for developers who need to know what to expect and comfort for tax-payers who might be leery of making public investment in a private enterprise.
Reames presented the councilors, acting as the trustees of the Stillwater Economic Development Authority, with a policy she says is designed to provide consistency and take the emotion out of making decisions while still allowing a degree of flexibility to make deals as new businesses come to Stillwater.
“We want to be able to make decisions that need to be made,” Mayor Will Joyce said, noting that economic development has proven to be “a bit more of an art than a science.”
Reames said the City’s goals when offering incentives for development include expanding the tax base, increasing jobs that offer full-time employment, encouraging private investment in Stillwater, retaining and recruiting businesses and encouraging development in targeted areas where it is desired but developers aren’t showing as much interest.
The proposed framework outlines a structured approach with thresholds for length of agreement, length of incentive and level of investment by the developer.
Different types of incentives can be offered, and sometimes even stacked.
Stillwater has three Tax Increment Finance districts that provide incentives through either sales or property tax.
The developer of the shopping center at Lakeview and Perkins roads that houses Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Walmart Neighborhood Market gets one percent of the sales tax generated by its retail tenants as a rebate, as reimbursement for some of the public improvements the developer built as part of the project.
A TIF district that extends along State Highway 51 on the west side of Stillwater from Sangre Road to Range Road was designed to do the same thing.
Another TIF in the Downtown Campus Link area is set up to provide development incentives that are funded by capturing increases in property tax revenues for that area.
But not all incentives involve cash.
Some might come in the form of city-provided engineering assistance or waiving permit and impact fees, Reames said.
Any incentive proposals would have to meet the goals of the policy, ensure they don’t conflict with other TIF districts and have specified uses for the funds.
All applicants will be required to provide a list of materials Reames called “fairly comprehensive.”
In addition to an application, the developers will provide a site plan, a descriptive project narrative that includes the anticipated job creation and projected tax revenue. They will have to discuss the capital investment they plan to make and provide a detailed business plan.
The proposed matrix for evaluating proposals examines how much revenue the city will receive, the number of quality jobs that will be created, the level of private investment proposed, the financial capacity of the applicant and whether the company has demonstrated good corporate citizenship.
Being a good corporate citizens encompasses being environmentally and socially responsible, having ethical business practices and having non-discriminatory policies.
Each deal would have a formal, written agreement that includes performance standards like a timetable, description of the project, quantified public benefits, city inspection of the property and records. The recipient would be required to make quarterly reports.
Non-compliance could result in a demand for the return of incentive funds.
Reames said the policy will probably need to be changed as gaps reveal themselves during implementation. Adjustments can be made as needed.
"The first thing would be to get a case to apply this to," she said.
The SUA trustees will adopt the proposed policy by approving a formal resolution at a meeting in January.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.