The City of Stillwater has committed to providing its residents and the customers of several rural water districts with a reliable source of treated drinking water, becoming a regional provider over the years. Through periods of drought, the City has been able to live up to that commitment thanks to its ample supply from the Kaw Reservoir, even selling water to other entities that weren’t so fortunate.
But a weather-related system failure in February 2021 reinforced for Stillwater’s leaders that they need to be planning for current emergencies and future demands. The City was already in the process of planning improvements to meet system needs 50 years out.
Part of that involves looking at ways to increase the amount of raw water in storage near the treatment plant. It’s the next phase of improvements to the water treatment system.
The City Councilors, acting on March 7 in their capacity as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, directed city staff to begin negotiating to use Lake McMurtry, a city-owned lake located north and west of Stillwater, as a location for storing raw water and a backup water supply.
More pipeline will have to be built to connect McMurtry with Kaw Reservoir and Stillwater’s water treatment plant. The project will involve the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the City of Perry, which has water rights at Lake McMurtry.
Staff had also presented options of building reservoirs near the treatment plant or using Boomer Lake for storage and a backup water supply. Prices for the three options ranged from $53 million to $57 million.
Barth said city staff decided as a team that Boomer Lake really wasn’t an economically viable option and it would cause problems with future development at the lake.
Building reservoirs near the treatment plant would provide 195 million gallons of raw water storage, about a week’s supply at the projected usage for the year 2070.
Lake McMurtry would supply more than three times that amount of storage, while using only the top two feet of the lake, Barth said.
The McMurtry option was the most expensive but also provided the most capacity and most operational flexibility.
“I think we as a community need to be ambitious about what we’re investing in here,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “$4 million or $6 million or even $10 million over the life of a project like this doesn’t make sense to me to cut down on what our community’s flexibility would be in 2050 or 2060. Just from that standpoint alone, I think it makes sense to say, ‘Let’s buy as much as we can.’”
Several other options were rejected before making it into the final report by engineering consulting firm Carollo. They included building collector wells near the Arkansas River, using the Arkansas River itself or using Sooner lake for storage or back-up.
Having raw water in storage is important because Kaw Reservoir is Stillwater’s only source for raw water and as it stands, any extended disruption at the pump station or problem with the 36-inch pipeline that delivers water from the lake could cause the city to quickly run out.
Stillwater has a reciprocal agreement with Oklahoma State University to provide each other with treated water in an emergency. OSU could provide 2-3 million gallons per day for a couple of days, but that wouldn’t be able to meet Stillwater’s full demand.
Stillwater’s average annual usage in 2021 was 7 million gallons per day, peaking at 12.2 million in the summer, according to the Carollo report.
An estimated 13.5-14.5 million gallons of treated water are in the system at any given time – some in water towers that serve specific areas and some in clear wells at the plant – but that water isn’t always where you need it, City Engineering Deputy Director Bill Millis told the trustees.
The plant has an additional four million gallons of raw water storage, less than a day’s supply, even in the winter.
Stillwater must have the ability to shut the Kaw pipeline or pump station down for repairs or maintenance for up to a week, according to Carollo’s report.
Barth said having a back-up supply would enable Stillwater to finally implement a pipeline maintenance program.
The City of Stillwater is planning system improvements to meet customer demand through 2070, which is estimated at almost 21 million gallons per day. Terminal storage needs at that point would be about 195 million gallons to cover a week-long shutdown, according to the report.
There are long-standing concerns about the Kaw pipeline, which is more than 40 years old and has been patched several dozen times.
Leaks are plugged by having wooden stakes driven through them and then essentially welding a steel flange over the stake, Barth explained, showing a photo of one such repair.
