As part of an ongoing effort to clean up established neighborhoods, the Stillwater City Council addressed six more dilapidated properties Monday, holding hearings, issuing orders to demolish most of them and granting one extension.
The City of Stillwater defines a dilapidated structure as a building that needs repair, is in decay or partial ruin and in bad enough condition to present a hazard to the health and welfare of the public. Dilapidated structures are deemed unfit for human occupancy.
When the city orders the owner of a dilapidated property to abate the structure, they are generally given 90 days to demolish it themselves or the city will take the structure down and bill the owner.
The city can file liens on the properties for unpaid demolition costs as well as other abatement actions like mowing.
A first round of abatement orders was issued by the city council for eight different properties on Aug. 26. All but three have been demolished by their owners.
Danny Amen is seeking an injunction to prevent the involuntary demolition of a pair of houses he owns at 502 and 506 S. Lowry St. A hearing on the matter is set to be heard in Payne County District Court on March 18.
In the meantime, Judge Steven Kistler has approved a request by the City of Stillwater to inspect the properties.
The City Council has granted an extension on the demolition of the former Spav’s nightclub, 4920 N. Washington St., to the McCollom Family Partnership to provide time for the capping of gas lines.
The newest list of dilapidated properties included:
116 S. Main St. – The former Blue Room bar has peeling paint that leaves the siding unprotected, the siding is detaching, windows and doors have extensive rot and several windows are broken. The eaves and roof joists have significant rot, causing a slow collapse of the roof. The owner has been served with multiple notices for the abatement of tall grass and weeds, trash and vermin. The building is unoccupied and utility service has been disconnected.
It is owned by Omid and Angela Badiyan, North Main Properties, LLC. The property is tied up in litigation, which the owner said he expects to be wrapped up in 6-9 months. The City Council issued an abatement order with a 90-day deadline with the understanding that the owner will come back if circumstances change in that time.
722 E. 12th Ave. – This house has peeling paint, lap siding that is detaching, windows and doors have extensive rot and several windows are broken. The owner has been served with multiple notices for high grass and weeds, trash, birds and vermin. The home is unoccupied and utility service has been disconnected.
It has been owned by Steven McClenathan, McClenathan Depew T-1, LLC for 14 years. The City Council issued an abatement order with a 90-day deadline.
723 W. Highpoint Dr. – This apartment building has rusted and deteriorated stairs and balconies, cracked concrete on the second floor walkway and loose handrails on the stairs. The doors are open and officials have observed water damage and structural damage to the supports for the second floor. The roof has several holes that give access to birds and other vermin. The structure has been unoccupied since May 2017 and was found unsecured several times. It has been boarded up for more than 18 months and utility service was discontinued in May 2017.
The property is owned by Melissa Sorrentino, Matthew McCollom and Richard McCollom. One of the owners said they are willing to demolish the property but are concerned 90 days is not enough time. The City Council issued an abatement order with a 90-day deadline and the owner was told the City Manager could work with her if permits were in place and work is substantially underway.
808 E. 17th Ave. – This house has peeling paint, lap siding that is detaching, windows and doors have extensive rot and several windows are broken. Rotted eaves and joists are causing the roof to collapse. A tree that is growing in the house can be seen through one of the windows. The building is unoccupied and utility service has been discontinued.
This property is owned by Cindy Keig and Richard Cervantes. The City Council issued an abatement order with a 90-day deadline.
1205 S. Duck St. – This house has peeling paint, lap siding that is detaching, windows and doors that have extensive rot, several windows are broken and rotting eaves and joists are causing the roof to collapse. The owner has been served with multiple notices for high grass and weeds, trash, birds and vermin. The structure is unoccupied and utility has been discontinued.
The property is owned by Alan L. Lamb who could not be located for service. The City Council issued an abatement order with a 90-day deadline.
3314 E. 4th Ave. – This garage and roof of this house were damaged by fire and has not been fully repaired. The roof peak shows deformities assumed to be caused by fire damage to the interior framework. It has peeling paint, unprotected wood on the walls and garage door, exposed insulation, holes in walls where vent covers had been located, windows and doors have extensive rot, several windows are broken and numerous wasps have been observed flying in out and out holes leading to the attic space. The structure is currently unoccupied.
The property is owned by Ricky Lynn Cole, who says he is working on the property and wants to try to complete repairs. The City Council tabled his public hearing until April 6 to give Cole time to get an inspection by a city building inspector and/or a structural engineer and to consult with a contractor to see if it can be repaired.
