City of Stillwater plans for less income in next budget year

There is no question the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the economic health of individuals, families, communities and the organizations that serve them. Municipal governments, which provide many of the services people rely on day-to-day, haven’t been spared.
Although the next fiscal year doesn’t begin until July 1, it’s already budget planning time for the City of Stillwater and city leaders are expecting to have $3 million less to spend in the coming year.
By state law, municipal budgets are required to be balanced.
Cities in Oklahoma rely on sales tax revenue for a large portion of their operating funds so as the fortunes of local businesses rise and fall, so does the revenue stream local governments use to provide essential services.
The original overall revenue budget for fiscal year 2021 was $120.1 million, but for fiscal year 2022, that number has been lowered to $117.1 million, the Stillwater City Council heard Monday during a report from Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames.
Reduced income is projected across several areas, she explained.
The city’s general fund is expected to be down $100,000 in the net total for combined sales and use tax. A decrease of $470,000 is expected in fines and forfeitures.
The City of Stillwater is also losing $700,000 in revenue from property taxes that went into the debt service fund to pay for the financing of a General Obligation bond in 2010. This loss is more of a wash. Although that funding is going away, so are the debt service payments on the bond.
Vice-Mayor Pat Darlington said she was sorry to see that bond retired without another to take its place. City leaders have discussed financing road improvements and other capital projects with bonds in recent years.
Reames listed a replacement for the old fire station on the Oklahoma State University campus and a new Animal Welfare facility as two of the City’s pressing needs that could potentially be paid for with a bond.
Other revenue decreases include $300,000 less in lodging tax collections as people stayed home and hotel rooms sat vacant due to the pandemic. Lodging tax supports visitor recruitment and other economic development efforts. The transportation fee fund is expected to lose $20,000, and Stillwater Regional Airport is expected to lose $500,000 in fuel sales and $60,000 in flowage fees and other miscellaneous fees.
The Stillwater Utilities Authority is expected to lose $160,000 in late charges that have been waived for utility customers, $270,000 in interest income and $300,000 in energy payments from the Grand River Dam Authority for generating power.
The SUA Rate Stabilization Fund is also expected to see a $30,000 decrease in energy payments.
The Water and Wastewater funds are expected to see a decrease in revenue of $456,000 combined.
Only Waste Management is expected to grow its revenue, due to a rate increase that went into effect Jan. 1. The rate hike is expected to produce a net increase of $775,000 in revenue, which will be used to build a recycling staging facility and for general operations and maintenance in the Waste Management department.
