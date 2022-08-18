The City of Stillwater is negotiating design and construction management contracts for the relocation of Fire Station No. 2. The architects have said it will take 8-9 months to complete the design and the construction company said construction will take 14-16 months, Director of Engineering Monty Karns told the City Council Monday.
“So this time next year, we should be under construction,” he said.
Voters approved a $9 million bond issue April 5 for the new fire station. General obligation bonds will be used to construct, furnish and equip the 15,000 – 18,000 square foot station on land leased from Oklahoma State University.
On May 16, the City Council approved that 50-year lease with the option for two 24-year extensions.
The new station will provide living quarters that are more modern and functional, dedicated training space and storage for more and larger equipment than the historic station on Campus Corner can provide.
Karnes said city staff evaluated different options for the project and ultimately decided on a team approach that includes the owner, an architect and a Construction Manager at Risk.
The CMAR approach requires the professional services of a construction manager who oversees the project and commits to delivering it at or below a guaranteed maximum price – based on construction specifications at the time of the contract, with a reasonable contingency added – according to an overview of the CMAR process published by from Campbell County, Wyoming.
The CMAR often assists with selecting the architect, is an advocate for the owner throughout the construction process and assumes responsibility for cost overages above that guaranteed maximum price, although major changes and change orders can still increase the guaranteed price.
The CMAR takes the burden off the owner for managing and coordinating a construction project and limits the owner’s risk.
Oklahoma statutes and City of Stillwater purchasing procedures govern selecting professional services for architecture and construction management, Karns said. City staff reviewed a list of 75 architects and 70 CMARs registered with the Oklahoma State Office of Management and Enterprise Services, a state agency that provides support for other state offices and serves as the state’s central finance agency.
Staff sent a project notification to each of those firms and by June 10, had received responses presenting their qualifications from 14 architects and 13 CMAR firms.
A selection committee narrowed those lists to three architects and five CMARs, who were then interviewed before the committee determined its final recommendations.
The firms were initially evaluated on a 100-point scale, based on their experience with similar projects, their professional or specialized personnel, their project approach and having a presence in Oklahoma, Karns said. The firms that moved on for interviews were evaluated again based on a 100-point scale that scored the quality of their presentation, the applicability of their previous work, their approach and philosophy and their adherence to time and budget constraints.
The committee gave Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio a score of 96.5 and Crossland Construction Company a score of 96.4 for the top rankings in their respective categories.
Of the remaining architecture firms, Parkhill + Martinez Architects Team scored 91.6 and BKL Engineers – Architects scored 79.8.
Of the remaining CMARs, CMS Willowbrook scored 93.6, Flintco scored 92.8, Lambert Construction Co. scored 87.2 and Lippert Brothers scored 83.2.
Karns said the committee was impressed with Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio because fire stations currently make up a little more than 50% of its work. Stillwater’s firefighters have toured several of those facilities in Oklahoma and talked with the people who live and work in them.
“They were all very pleased with the design and how well those function,” he said. “It’s a significant portion of Kirkpatrick’s business, they seem to have found a good niche.”
Karns said he has worked with all five finalists among the CMARs in the past, putting several hundred million dollars worth of projects in total with them, and he considers all of them to be quality firms that do quality work.
Both Crossland Construction Co. and CMS Willowbrook have fairly recently worked on projects that Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio has designed, giving both current knowledge of similar projects and their material needs.
The committee was impressed with both companies but Crossland has done about 48 fire stations in the past 10-11 years, averaging about four fire stations a year. The company’s pre-construction services also seemed to be better..
“That was where Crossland kind of won out,” Karns said.
The staff committee recommended the City Council authorize negotiations for professional services contracts with Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio for architectural services and with Crossland Construction Co. for SMAR services.
Councilor Christy Hawkins said she’s glad to see the progress given how excited city officials were about getting the bond issue passed. She hopes the public will get regular updates.
