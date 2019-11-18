City of Stillwater taking bids to demolish dilapidated properties

The effort continues to clear out a list of properties the Stillwater City Council has declared as dilapidated, meaning they have been abandoned and fallen into disrepair. The City Council had ordered them to be demolished by Nov. 1.
On Aug. 26 the councilors considered a list of eight properties that city staff had been in disrepair for a number of years. The council called for abatement or removal of those dilapidated properties by their owners.
The owner of one house at 716 W. 9th Ave. was given more time to see if it would be financially feasible to remodel as a duplex. The council later took action on that home after deeming that the owner had not made significant progress. That owner has since taken action, having the house demolished and the lot cleared.
Another structure at 711 ½ W. 9th Ave. has also been cleared away by its owner.
The City of Stillwater is now in the process of getting bids to demolish the remaining properties on the list, including multi-family structures at 214 and 216 N. Main Street, a former nightclub at 4920 N. Washington and a house at 1023 W. 10th Ave.
All four properties are under the control of a local family partnership.
Danny J. Amen, owner of two homes at 502 and 506 S. Lowry, filed a request on Oct. 4 in Payne County District Court for an emergency injunction to stop the city from having his houses torn down. The City claims the structures have been in significant disrepair since 1999.
Amen claims to have applied for construction permits to remodel the properties, which he says he is working on with the help of others. He says he is making daily progress.
Amen has asked that if the demolition order is upheld, that he be given a chance to move the structures to a location outside the city limits.
Judge Stephen Kistler set a hearing date of Nov. 15 to hear Amen’s request but both Amen and the City of Stillwater agreed to have that hearing stricken.
A pre-trail hearing has been set for Jan. 17 on Amen’s request to stop the demolition process. The trial is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
