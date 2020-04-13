City of Stillwater tightens belt, prepares for full impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

Stillwater’s city officials were in the process of finalizing its operating budget for the coming fiscal year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Emergency orders closing venues and businesses and cancelling events are now wreaking havoc on the bottom lines of not just businesses, but the City of Stillwater itself.
City staff presented some grim scenarios to the Council Monday as they ponder the city’s financial position in the near term.
Mayor Will Joyce has said the emergency orders he has issued banning gatherings and closing many businesses were not something he took lightly, but with lives at stake city officials can’t take the danger posed by COVID-19 lightly, either.
Because sales tax collections run two months behind, city staff won’t know until May how much the pandemic impacted March revenues. The fiscal year will be almost over by the time April’s impact is revealed.
With that in mind, city staff is scouring the operations budget for ways to save money, City Manager Norman McNickle said. He estimates the city could lose up to $12 million in revenue.
Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames told the councilors everything from purchasing to capital projects is being examined to control expenses and put off unnecessary expenditures.
At the same time, some stimulus funding from the federal government is anticipated and the city needs to have projects that are “shovel-ready” so they qualify for that funding as it becomes available.
Director of Engineering Monty Karns is meeting with staff in every department that has capital projects to determine what they need to do to get their projects ready to go and ready to fund.
McNickle warned the Council that larger cities and counties with populations of around 500,000 are poised to get the lions share of the federal funding. Smaller cities like Stillwater, which is located in a county of 80,000, will get what is left, probably based on percentage of population.
He doesn’t see anything that directly makes up for lost revenue.
Department heads have been asked to revise their budget with two different worst-case scenarios: a 25% decrease in funding and a 40% decrease in funding.
That is extremely difficult given that city leaders have been focused on cutting waste since the oil and gas industry took a downturn in 2014, hitting the city budget.
“There’s not exactly a lot of people hanging around not doing anything,” Joyce agreed. “There’s not a lot of fat to be cut already.”
Stillwater is fortunate to have sales from its electric utility that also provide revenue but with large industrial customers slowing production or shutting down, that is expected to drop as well.
Loren Smith, the operations director for Stillwater Electric, has tried to extrapolate the possible impact of industry and business using less power balanced by greater use from people spending more time at home and money saved because the city doesn’t have to buy as much wholesale power. It’s a rough estimate based on any data that can be gathered, but city officials are expecting electric sales to be down by about 23%, Reames said.
McNickle praised city staff for their hard work while being asked to do things they no doubt find distressing.
It’s difficult to cut that much from a budget that is already fairly lean, especially departments whose personnel costs make up a majority of the budget.
McNickle said the goal is to make cuts in other areas to avoid cutting staff, because they are the ones who provide services for Stillwater’s residents.
But hard choices may have to be made at some point, depending on how things play out. He plans to tell organizations engaged in public/private partnerships with the City of Stillwater to look for grants and alternate sources of funding because the city may not be able to provide financial support.
Reames said she recommends making cuts first and avoiding dipping into the city’s reserve funds, in case another catastrophic event happens.
Joyce asked city staff to provided the council with a priority list for future discussion.
He called it a roadmap to help the council determine which to cut first, which to constrict and which to prop up with reserve funding.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
