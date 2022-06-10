It’s time for the Stillwater City Council to consider renewing public/private partnership agreements with the various organizations that manage city facilities and provide services for residents.
Most of the renewals are listed on the Council’s consent agenda and could be approved under a single motion, without further discussion.
The consent agenda often consists of items considered to be routine or “housekeeping” matters. Any councilor can request to have an item removed from the consent agenda for discussion in open meeting.
Those agreements include service or operations agreements with Payne County Youth Services, the Stillwater History Museum, Lake McMurtry Friends, Henderson Golf Management for operations of Lakeside Golf Course and the Stillwater Area Sports Association as well as lease agreements with Project H.E.A.R.T senior nutrition program and Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue.
When the Council steps into its role as the trustees of the Stillwater Economic Development Authority, it will discuss renewing the contract with Visit Stillwater for marketing and visitor recruitment.
Voters agreed in February to increase the tax charged to visitors at hotels and short-term rental from 4% to 7%. It will be collected by the Oklahoma Tax Commission and remitted to the City of Stillwater.
The tax is expected to generate about $1.3 million in the first year, which will be divided between Visit Stillwater and the Stillwater Economic Development Authority.
Visit Stillwater will use 70% – in this case, $975,000 – of the proceeds for long-range destination marketing and management and promotion, marketing and development of the visitor economy.
SEDA will administer 30% – expected to be about $400,000 for development and maintenance of amenities to attract visitors. It will be spent based on recommendations from a Tourism Advisory Committee.
