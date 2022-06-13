Visit Stillwater Board Chair Chris Norris said with the unanimous approval of the contract between trustees of the Stillwater Economic Development Authority and Visit Stillwater, the city will be able to do some “major” things and advance into the future.
During Monday’s meeting, the Stillwater City Council – acting as trustees with SEDA – approved the FY2023 contract.
“In summary, our budget was cut from $900,000 to $720,000 for FY2019, and we have operated at the same amount annually for the past four years,” Norris said.
Norris said since voters approved the visitors’ tax increase from 4% to 7% in February, Visit Stillwater’s budget increased to $975,000, which allows them to include “needle-moving opportunities.”
He said one of the upsides to the increase in funds is reducing the administrative burdens and establishing a proactive sales team. He said this is instrumental because they have been working with minimal staff for the last several years, and now they can accomplish more.
Another point Norris made was enhancing technology and research to help understand and track visitor and resident spending patterns, bringing more sales tax to the city.
“We do a lot of things that cultivate sales tax, not just hotel tax ... someone that stays the night here three nights, odds are pretty good they’re going to be eating and shopping,” he said. “And that also helps our city’s budget to go repair roads.”
The contract requires Visit Stillwater to retain and enhance marketing, communications, sales, and service employees as listed in its “scope of services.”
Councilor Kevin Clark said he appreciated the specifics outlined in the memo from Visit Stillwater.
“I just wanted to comment that I’m pleased with the adjustments made to the scope of services ... I think it really reflects well what Visit Stillwater does for our community. I think it was a good refinement of that language,” Clark said.
Some of the things listed under the scope of services are:
Marketing and communications
• Managing a robust and responsive website spotlighting local hospitality industry partners, local events, attractions, and visitor meetings/planners.
• Produce the annual Stillwater Guide to the Local Scene
Meetings and event sales
• Establish and maintain relationships with meeting and event planners to produce new and retain existing business for hotels, meeting and event venues, caterers, and other hospitality industry partners.
• Participate in local, state, regional, and national industry-related trade shows and sponsor and attend high-profile events that will enhance relationships.
Visitor experiences • Operate, maintain and consistently update a Stillwater Visitor Information Center and stands at the Entrance into Visit Stillwater and the inbound and outbound terminals at the Stillwater Regional Airport.
• Manage and coordinate programs focused on generating additional sales tax.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said the base calculation stemmed from the anticipated tax revenue.
“Because the way our new ordinance reads, 70% of that money is going to be spent on marketing services ... so that’s kind of where we set the number,” he said.
Joyce said the $975,000 could be adjusted depending on the needs of SEDA.
There were no questions regarding the contract from any councilors or the public.
“You thank the council for believing in what you’re doing. They didn’t even ask a question. I thank the city attorney, she helped us through the process, and she did it quickly, which is not always easy to do,” Norris said. “And then you got to thank the Chief Financial Officer, Melissa … we worked as a board, communicated with the council … and it came to fruition 10 minutes ago.”
Norris and Visit Stillwater CEO Cristy Morrison said they are excited the council approved the contract, and they can’t wait to see how this will bring more visitors and money to Stillwater.
They said with the increase in funds and recent developments and businesses. The city can compete with larger towns such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Dallas.
“People want to be here. We just needed a facility to house them,” Morrison said.
