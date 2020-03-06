Classical education makes a return in Stillwater

Families in the Stillwater area who homeschool will soon be able to offer their children a new option that looks to the past.
Highlands Latin Cottage School is an organization with campuses in 14 states that focuses on providing a classical, Christian education through the study of Latin, great books and the great thinkers of Western civilization.
It’s basically the way children in Western cultures were educated from ancient times until recently, Stillwater organizer Lance Barrick explained. It’s the classic liberal arts education that teaches people how to think for themselves and how to learn.
About 20 people gathered Thursday at Stillwater Bible Church to hear about the new cottage school and its approach to creating lifelong learners.
“Classical Christian education is the cultivation of wisdom and virtue through meditation on the Good, the True and the Beautiful,” the organizers wrote in a flyer expaining the school’s philosophy.
They say it’s a way to help children develop both wisdom and virtue through exposure to the classical tradtion including the Greeks, the Romans and the Bible.
A cottage school, sometimes described as a type of cooperative schooling, is a hybrid in which students have traditional classroom meetings with one or more teachers on a part-time basis during the week then practice or prepare for their lessons the rest of the week at home. The at-home work load is described as moderate and there is support and resources for parents.
Highlands Latin School bills itself as a homeschool support program that uses the Highlands Latin School in Lexington, Kentucky, as a model to provide an outline for cottage school programs.
Barrick and his wife, Kamie, are experienced educators who are bringing the classical cottage school concept to Stillwater. They say they have been practicing the classical tradition for eight years and were previously affilated with Regent Preparatory School in Tulsa.
The program they are developing in Stillwater will be the first Highlands Latin Cottage School in the state. Students will attend classes 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and continue their studies at home the rest of the week. Classes will meet September through May.
Kamie, who serves as the campus director, comes from a family of educators that includes her father, former State Rep. Dennis Casey, who taught and served as the Superintendent of Morrison Public Schools for many years. Her mother and sister are also teachers.
The school currently plans to offer instruction for children beginning in Pre-K and continuing through sixth grade. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t or wouldn’t work with older kids, Lance said.
The school uses the Classical Core Curriculum from Memoria Press, which can take students through high school.
Students begin a serious study of Latin in second grade as a way to develop their minds and as a pathway to becoming multi-lingual. The Romance languages, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French and Romanian, all evolved from Latin and have similarities.
Heather Hawkins of Stillwater is a mother and an advocate for Christian liberal arts education who operates Schola Lending Library, a library of “living books” of great literature for homeschool families.
Hawkins said she fell in love with the classical method, with its focus on living ideas and reading good books.
“It’s about forming the person, forming the intellect, but forming the soul, foremost,” she said. “ … It’s not memorizing and regurgitating facts that are divorced from context … It’s not treating children like empty vessels. It’s not transferring knowledge … minds are not just for data collection but for wisdom.”
Hawkins said she believes Christian liberal arts education is about developing both the mind and the character of children to know “The Good, the True and the Beautiful” while preparing them to live in the world.
People who are interested in learning more about Highlands Latin Cottage School should contact Kamie Barrick by emailing kamie.barrick@gmail.com or calling 405-338-5050.
