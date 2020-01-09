With a cold front moving in everyone wants to talk snow, but we need to get through some rain and the possibility of severe weather before we cool things off and make snow people.
Our area will see rain move in late Friday morning. Unfortunately, that will be about the same time the severe weather begins, so we will be monitoring the weather closely from 10 a.m. through late afternoon.
Once we get past the rain and thunderstorms and move into the overnight hours, the cold front will come in strong and in charge and cool things off rapidly. That is when the potential for our area to see accumulations from a dusting up to 4 inches will increase. We are in a Winter Storm Watch through Saturday.
The ground temperatures are warm right now with all of the sun and the warmer nights we have been experiencing. But the coming rain will cool surfaces and the cold front that follows will cool them even further, giving the snow a chance to stick to more than just elevated surfaces.
So when we wake up on Saturday, you are going to want a hot cup of your favorite winter-time drink and an excuse to avoid going outside. The cold front will bring temps on Saturday in the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits. You know, it will be like sitting on the beach in Antarctica.
SEMA is monitoring the weather constantly for the latest changes, and we can promise there will be changes. So we will send out any updates that impact the forecast.
Be sure to follow City of Stillwater Emergency Managment on social media. If we receive any accumulations this Saturday, we will do a Facebook live broadcast to show road and travel conditions.
Winter Storm Watch in effect
What:
Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Higher snow totals possible near the Kansas border.
Where:
Portions of northern Oklahoma
When:
From late Friday night through Saturday morning
What you need to know:
Travel could be very difficult. Winter weather advisories are likely farther south into central Oklahoma as this winter weather event unfolds.
