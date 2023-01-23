Stillwater residents can expect a wintry mix of rain and snow on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The cold front is part of a storm system that will affect portions of northern, western, central and southern Oklahoma, as well as northwestern Texas.
“Expect up to three inches of snow for the Ponca City, Stillwater and Enid areas,” NWS meteorologist Mark Fox said.
Most of the area is under a winter weather advisory, and a winter storm watch is in effect for the area along and just south of Interstate 40.
The storm is expected to start late Tuesday morning and last until late afternoon, moving out at about 6 p.m.
“As the storm moves east, it will produce a few heavier bands of snow,” Fox said. “It will get colder as the day goes on once the rain and snow mix starts.”
A cloud cover is expected all day, although it may clear out after dark.
Stillwater Public Schools Superintendent Uwe Gordon said that SPS is also monitoring the situation and as of Monday evening, they still planned to have school on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“We are in communication with Stillwater Emergency Management. If it becomes necessary to cancel school, we’ll notify families and staff through our usual methods – email, text message (to those who have opted in), website, social media and local media outlets,” Gordon said in a Facebook post.
The heaviest snowfall will be south of Interstate 40, Fox said.
Clinton, Lawton, Ada and Altus may see the highest snowfall, with four to six inches expected.
With two to three inches of snow expected in Stillwater, driving will be “more of a nuisance than anything,” Fox said.
He urged residents to either stay home if possible or to be cautious if they needed to be out in the weather.
“Take it slow,” Fox said. “Watch out for the other guy.”
