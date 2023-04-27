The speed limit is 45 mph on Payne County roads that do not otherwise specify one.
The Payne County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a request to install road signs that say this at all entrances to the county; U.S. Highway 177, State Highways 18, 33, 51, 86, 99, 108, the Cimarron Turnpike and Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will handle installation.
The signs will be posted after a legal notice is printed in the newspaper for four consecutive weeks, sheriff Joe Harper said.
GPS for commissioner-controlled vehicles
The citizens of Payne County could soon have more certainty on when and where the county’s roads are maintained.
Commissioner Chris Reding requested GPS trackers for all commissioner-controlled vehicles and equipment. He said the action would be good for accountability and record-keeping.
“Recently, the county got sued because someone died on the roads, and it was a one-car accident on the road. Their chief complained that the condition of the road was the cause of the accident,” Reding said. “I think for the ability to prove that we are maintaining, where they were maintained, how they were maintained – having that GPS proof of the equipment actually being used on that particular road on a particular day at a particular time – would be very beneficial.”
Reding also said it would alert the commissioners if the equipment was being used improperly, and Commissioner Rhonda Markum said she was already in the process of ordering GPS trackers.
But Commissioner Zach Cavett said it would not be necessary to pay the $13.95 monthly fee for every piece of equipment, especially for the units that aren’t used often.
“That’s kind of an added expense to the taxpayers that I don’t think is necessary,” Cavett said. “I’m not against putting GPS on anything because I have nothing to hide … but I keep documented paperwork … so we do document properly what roads are maintained and when.”
Markum instead suggested installing trackers only on pickup trucks, semi-trailer trucks and graders. Cavett added the action should first be approved by the Budget Board.
All three commissioners voted yes on the amended motion.
