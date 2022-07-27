With weeks of summer heat setting records and little to no relief in sight, there are efforts to help people who have to be out in the heat of the day.
Simply Church got the ball rolling with its comfort station at 12th Avenue and Perkins Road that offered shade, water and free bibles for the many people church members had seen passing by on foot.
Now the City of Stillwater is offering a cooling station at the Stillwater Community Center, Community Resources Manager Barbara Bliss announced Monday.
She said after the News Press article about the comfort station, people started calling the City to ask about other cooling station locations. She realized there weren’t any and decided to see if the City could set one up.
On the north side of the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave., people will find a covered porch that offers shade, tables and benches where they can rest, bottles of ice cold water and a fan with a mister attached. An open door off the porch leads into an air conditioned hallway with access to public restrooms. People are welcome to step into the hallway if they need some cooler air.
“If they need anything further, they obviously can come into the main lobby,” Special Events Coordinator Stephanie Kinder, whose office is in the Community Center, said.
She estimated about 12 people had stopped at the cooling station Wednesday by about 4:30 p.m.
“I think it’s a big boost for the people in the area, for anyone who needs some relief from the heat,” Kinder said. “To be honest, we’ve already been doing some of this. We always keep bottled water.”
Some had just stopped to grab a cold bottle of water on their way by. At least person was carrying their groceries home and another had come from the area around the hospital, she said. A lot of people were on foot but having a bus stop by the Community Center probably helped the numbers.
At least one person stayed for a while.
The Community Center is centrally located and really is a perfect location to serve many people as they make their way through town, Kinder said.
Community Center staff has been keeping the cooling station supplies out until about 7 p.m. and then leaving a few bottles of water on the benches for anyone who might need them.
Bliss envisions it as a way to help the general community while giving people who don’t have options for getting out of the heat a better choice than hanging out in a park.
Stillwater Police Department Public Information Officer TJ Low said he would check with the officers who most often come in contact with people who don’t have shelter from the elements and make sure they have the information to pass along to people who need it.
They plan to keep the cooling station active until the heat breaks.
“We’ll keep doing it as long as it’s needed,” Kinder said.
Simply Church also continues to provide free bottles of water from its coolers at 12th Avenue and Perkins Road.
