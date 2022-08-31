Vibrant Stillwater and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce have announced the “Small Project; Vibrant Impact” community grant program. The two groups will leverage $10,000 in several small grants to support community projects. The program is aimed at spurring neighbors, co-workers, and business owners to think about doing something small and doable that improves their “neighborhood”, creates a sense of community or helps address an issue that causes people to struggle.
Applications will be available on the Vibrant Stillwater website starting Thursday, Sept.1. Grant awards will be up to $1,000 each. Applications may be submitted online or in-person to the Chamber of Commerce office at 409 S. Main Street. For consideration, submissions should be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The “Small Project; Vibrant Impact” community grant program was inspired by Chuck Marohn and his Strong Towns message shared in March. Marohn was the first speaker in the Vibrant Stillwater Community Conversation series. He shared how an inspiration emerges from the smallest of catalysts. An experience, a story shared, that moment of clarity, song, art, and those that make it; through our everyday interactions with each other we spark powerful ideas and find the kindling to take meaningful action.
Individuals or groups are eligible to apply. Applicants will be reviewed by a committee representing various aspects of Stillwater from small business to neighborhoods and non-profit organizations. Recipients will be recognized at an upcoming Vibrant Stillwater Community Conversation event in October. For more information and to apply visit www.vibrantstillwater.com.
– Vibrant Stillwater
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.