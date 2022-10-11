The Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine Open House returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The community is invited to a day of exploring veterinary medicine through demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages. The event is free and will take place at the Vet Med complex located at 208 N. McFarland St., Stillwater, Oklahoma, 74078.
“Open House is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to learn more about veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, CVM dean. “Whether you are interested in a career in the veterinary field or just curious about what we do at the college, there is something for everyone.”
Plan for a full day of activities, including face painting; food trucks; meet and greet with Bullet, the Spirit Riders and Pistol Pete; teddy bear surgery; an adopt-a-thon with pets from local shelters; and hands-on, science-based activities for children of all ages. Guests will also see student organizations on display and Vet Med apparel will be available to purchase. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes to Open House for treats from each booth.
No personal pets are allowed for the safety of your animals and of others. An adult must accompany children at all times.
“With a strong reputation for graduating competent and practice-ready veterinarians, the CVM is a jewel in the crown of Oklahoma State University,” said Dr. Jerry Ritchey, associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs for CVM. “We have missed the opportunity to share this valuable resource with the public due to the pandemic and we are extremely excited to provide a glimpse into our programs and facilities through Open House.”
For questions, please contact the OSU CVM Office of Student Services at 405-744-6961 or dvm@okstate.edu. For directions and more information, visit vetmed.okstate.edu/open-house.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.