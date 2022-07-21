People are looking for relief as a brutal heat wave grips the Southern Plains and produces a steady string of triple-digit temperatures from Nebraska to Texas.
As Stillwater sizzles, people are seeking shelter and offering aid to others.
Simply Church Stillwater has set up a comfort station in a parking lot just south of 12th Avenue and Perkins Road at 516 E. 13th Ave. It offers a pop-up tent for shade, coolers filled with cold bottled water and free Bibles for anyone who needs them.
Justin Poe, who owns the property, said he was inspired by an article about the extreme heat, its effect on people living on the streets in Oklahoma City and ways people could help.
After noticing a lot of foot traffic passing by his building, which is also where the church meets, he and the other members decided to do something to help people in Stillwater.
“We have a lot of walkers that come by our area and with the extraordinary heat this week and next, it’s our small attempt to provide some relief,” he said. “… We just thought, ‘Man, we need to help people not suffer so much.’”
Poe, who initially seemed a little uncomfortable talking about the project, said the church didn’t do it to attract attention but if it’s going to, he hopes it can inspire other people.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get the ideas: ‘What can I do? What should I do?’” he said.
The Mission of Hope homeless shelter is operating under emergency procedures that kick in during extreme cold or heat, because daytime highs have been 100 degrees or greater for three or more days.
During a weather emergency, people can stay temporarily without meeting the usual screening requirements. Because family groups, women and children live at the shelter, people required to register as sex offenders can’t stay, even during extreme weather.
In spite of the heat, Mission of Hope only has two people staying under emergency procedures at the moment, Case Manager Jennifer Manter said.
The Stillwater Public Library provides a broad range of services for the community, including serving as a place to keep cool during the heat of the day.
Library Aide Ethan Atwell said a lot of families have been coming in, but that’s not unusual during the summer reading program.
Some events were canceled this week due to the heat, but morning story times are still being held in the courtyard on the east side of the library.
There are certain people the staff recognizes who tend to hang out in the library throughout the year, looking for relief from the weather. Atwell said he’s not necessarily seeing more people now, but he is seeing some people more frequently.
