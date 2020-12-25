When children come into contact with police officers, it’s not always because things are going well. But police agencies in the Stillwater area are doing what they can to create positive experiences for kids and the community is helping to make that possible.
Quilter Emma Adams has donated about 80 quilts she made by hand to agencies like the Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office for children in need, according to her daughter Michelle Humphrey.
On Tuesday SPD thanked Adams publicly for her most recent donation of child-size quilts.
“I can’t begin to tell you how proud of my mom I am!” Humphreys commented on an SPD Facebook post about the donations.
Capt. Kyle Gibbs said the hope is that the quilts will bring some comfort to children in difficult or scary situations.
Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward said he too is grateful to Adams for her donated quilts, which officers keep in their cars along with toys and stuffed animals to provide comfort to the children they encounter while doing their jobs.
“Things like that help so much,” Woodward said. “Any time you have a child who is exposed to a crime or a domestic situation, it’s traumatic … Usually they’re extremely scared of the situation that’s going on.”
Giving the child something like a toy or a soft comfort item like a blanket or stuffed animal helps to create a bond with the kids, hopefully calming them down and making it easier for officers to find out what happened, he said.
Gibbs said it helps the officers in other ways as well.
“They get to do something nice,” Gibbs said. “The officers take a lot of delight in that … It feels good for them to be able to do something nice for the kids.”
Officers often also carry stickers or temporary tattoos, anything that might be fun or help distract the child. Items like toys and stuffed animals are also often donated by community members.
Joy in the Cause, a Tulsa-based non-profit that provides care packages to individuals and families in life altering situations, has been donating backpacks filled with toys, water bottles, blankets and other items for kids, to SPD for at least two years.
Local police agencies also have some days that are nothing but fun for them and the kids they’re working with.
COVID-19 has gotten in the way of some of the usual community outreach events this year, but on Dec. 5, officers from SPD, PCSO, OSU Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation teamed up to take 21 boys and girls Christmas shopping.
“Shop with a Cop” has in recent years become an annual event for the agencies. The departments work with school counselors who nominate kids based on need.
Sponsors like Walmart, which hosts the shoppers, and Chick-fil-A, which provides breakfast, along with volunteers, some from local businesses like Stan Clark Companies, and donations from a few private individuals, have ensured that no child who was nominated was turned away.
“Every year they make that happen,” Gibbs said. “...They just kind of meet the need.”
