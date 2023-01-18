Police responded Wednesday morning to the area near Will Rogers Elementary and Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy for a shooting threat that was deemed to be a false alarm, according to the Stillwater Police Department.
Possible gunshots were heard around North Boomer Road and West Highpoint Drive at about 8:30 a.m.
As a safety precaution, the two schools were placed in secure action. There was a heavy police presence at Stillwater High School and around the nearby apartment complex in an attempt to locate a possible suspect, but officers said there were no shots fired, and the schools were released back to regular operation.
Barry Fuxa, the Stillwater Public Schools Communications Coordinator, said the report did not cause the high school itself to go into secure action because students were just then arriving at school.
“The police were there in the area, and at that point, we had an inkling that we didn’t need to,” Fuxa said.
But the high school was placed into secure action a little more than an hour later, at around 9:35 a.m., as students reported a suspicious-looking male in the area.
A spokesperson for the police department said it was initially unclear whether the two reports were connected, but officers were able to determine that the male struck a vehicle with a “large object,” which caused the gunshot-like sound.
The incident raised the question of what would happen if an actual threat occurred among the chaos of students filing in or out of the building.
“Depending on the situation, the administrators and (school resource officers) would play it by ear,” Fuxa said. “We’ve got great local law enforcement, great SROs. Our administrators are well-trained on what to do to keep kids safe.”
SPS sent a text to parents about 30 minutes after the sound was reported. Fuxa said accuracy is of the utmost importance when parents are alerted.
“Sometimes information is not reliably conveyed by our adolescents, which can create momentary panics from parents or the community that might hear conjecture through social media,” Fuxa said. “We’re not going to message anything until we have an accurate message . . . The important thing is we’ll let people know as soon as we can.
Fuxa urged parents to refrain from showing up at Stillwater schools when lockdowns are reported.
“If this was a bad situation – thankfully it was not – we want parents to stay away from our schools. The roads need to be free for emergency vehicles and law enforcement to get there,” Fuxa said. “I want to drive that home because we have had incidents where parents go to the site . . . and you won’t be able to get past the Stillwater Police Department, and they need free access.”
