Considering the future of recycling

The City of Stillwater has a lot to think about when it comes to its recycling program. Curbside recycling is something residents requested for years, but eight years after its implementation, the financial reality is not meeting expectations.
On Monday, Stillwater’s city councilors, meeting in their capacity as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, heard long-anticipated recommendations for the city’s recycling program.
The report from NewGen Strategies and Solutions, a consulting firm that serves public and private sector utilities, is the culmination of a process that began 15 months ago, Solid Waste Management Director Chris Knight told the trustees.
The SUA entered into an agreement with NewGen in February of 2019 for a solid waste assessment and management study designed to improve the efficiency of current services and provide alternatives for the short-term, mid-term and long-term.
The City of Stillwater’s curbside recycling program is under scrutiny as rising costs and collapsing markets for recyclable materials create challenges.
The city spent about $10,000 in 2019 hauling 419 tons of material that had accumulated at Cedar Creek Farms to the landfill. Cedar Creek owner Henry Wells asked for help dealing with the pile after the Department of Environmental Quality began investigating.
City officials said Wells had told them much of the problem was caused by residents contaminating their recycling with things that were clearly meant to be thrown away.
The study looked at different scenarios including the city’s current system, a hypothetical model where the city hauls recyclables to an out of town processing facility and a hypothetical scenario where the city builds its own staging and transfer facility for recycling.
The costs for the various options ranged from just under $700,000 to nearly $2 million annually.
The report recommended building a staging facility, continuing to operate the Convenience Collection Center for recycling drop-off and hauling the remainder of the recyclables to a facility in Tulsa as the best long-term solution, at an estimated cost of just over $1 million annually, depending on financing terms for the construction costs.
No action was taken by the trustees.
The study process included work by the Frisco, Texas-based design firm Parkhill, Smith & Cooper and incorporated a FlashVote survey with responses from 650 residents, input from the 33-person Recycling Task Force that met from November through February as well as information gathered from a tour of Cedar Creek Farms, the city’s current recycling provider, and guest speakers from American Waste Controls, Republic Services, and Oklahoma State University.
According the report, the residents participating in the FlashVote strongly supported offering recycling, with almost 80% of them saying it was very important or extremely important and 73% saying they used it at least once a week.
Less than half – 42% of the respondents – said they would be willing to pay more to keep the same weekly schedule while about 65% said they would be willing to accept changes to the schedule to avoid an increase.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.