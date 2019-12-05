Contest period for school board, municipal candidates ends Friday

People wishing to contest the candidacy of someone who filed this week for a school board or municipal office have until 5 p.m. Friday to notify their local election board.

The candidate filing period for school board and municipal elections began Monday and ended Wednesday.

Many school board seats in the area will be filled without going through an election process after only one candidate filed for the office. Most were incumbents.

Two City Commission seats in Drumright will also be filled without an election after incumbents Deborah Bright and Derrek Beaumont did not draw opponents.

Some school districts extend into two or more counties so Payne County voters have the opportunity to cast ballots in those races. The only contest among those multi-county races on Feb. 11 will be Office No. 5 on the Drumright Board of Education.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17.

Multi-county school board races affecting Payne County

Perkins-Tryon

Office No. 5

Alan Nietenhoefer (Incumbent)

Coyle

Office No. 5

Justin McBride (Incumbent)

Drumright

Office No. 2

Jamey Martin (New)

Office No. 5

Forrest Gray III

Alicia Richardson

Morrison 

Office No. 5

Ryan Luter (Incumbent)

Mulhall-Orlando

Office No. 5

Travis Perrin (Incumbent)

Oilton

Office No. 5

Bethany Mills (New)

Central Technology Center

Office No. 5

Joseph Naifeh (Incumbent)

