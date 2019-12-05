Contest period for school board, municipal candidates ends Friday

People wishing to contest the candidacy of someone who filed this week for a school board or municipal office have until 5 p.m. Friday to notify their local election board.
The candidate filing period for school board and municipal elections began Monday and ended Wednesday.
Many school board seats in the area will be filled without going through an election process after only one candidate filed for the office. Most were incumbents.
Two City Commission seats in Drumright will also be filled without an election after incumbents Deborah Bright and Derrek Beaumont did not draw opponents.
Some school districts extend into two or more counties so Payne County voters have the opportunity to cast ballots in those races. The only contest among those multi-county races on Feb. 11 will be Office No. 5 on the Drumright Board of Education.
The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17.
Multi-county school board races affecting Payne County
Perkins-Tryon
Office No. 5
Alan Nietenhoefer (Incumbent)
Coyle
Office No. 5
Justin McBride (Incumbent)
Drumright
Office No. 2
Jamey Martin (New)
Office No. 5
Forrest Gray III
Alicia Richardson
Morrison
Office No. 5
Ryan Luter (Incumbent)
Mulhall-Orlando
Office No. 5
Travis Perrin (Incumbent)
Oilton
Office No. 5
Bethany Mills (New)
Central Technology Center
Office No. 5
Joseph Naifeh (Incumbent)
