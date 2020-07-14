As the new fiscal year begins, contracts and agreements have dominated the Payne County Commissioner’s recent business meetings.
The commissioners approved a contract with Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Services, Inc. in Enid to provide detention for juveniles at the rate of $40 per day per child for the county’s share of detention costs. The State of Oklahoma pays 85% of the cost of detention for juveniles that are not in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs.
They also approved a contract with the Office of Juvenile Affairs for the Payne County Sheriff to provide transportation of juveniles.
The county's cost for juvenile detention services varies depending on the facility. On June 29, the commissioners approved two contracts at rates of $38.97 and $50 per day per child.
The commissioners also approved paying dues of $1,065 for membership in the County Officers & Deputies Association of Oklahoma.
“They are very active in representation on a national level,” District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said.
Contracts with R.K. Black for copier service for the County Clerk’s office and with Frontier Fire Protection for inspection and service on fire alarms at the administration building and the courthouse were also approved.
In a previous meeting, newly promoted Stillwater Fire Marshall Steve Sylvester and Battalion Chief David McGuire attended to answer questions from the commissioners concerning a purchase order to repair a Stillwater Fire Department truck. The commissioners approved the purchase order of $24,761 to Fireworks Fire Apparatus in Jacksboro, Texas, to repair a part for the truck.
Sylvester explained that the Stillwater Fire Department has 77 full-time employees providing coverage for Stillwater, Oklahoma State University, and a 32 square mile area centered in Stillwater. The fire department’s average calls per day dropped by 75% during the corona virus outbreak as business’s were closed, people stayed home, and fewer accidents occurred on the roadways, he reported.
In other business, the commissioners opened bids for election ballots for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Midwest Printing Company was the only bidder, at last year’s rates of 14 - 14.5 cents per ballot.
Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said the ballots will be used for elections that do not involve State or Federal elections, such as the upcoming Republican primary runoff for Payne County Sheriff that is scheduled for Aug. 25.
Finally, County Treasurer Carla Manning presented a Resale Financial Statement listing a balance of $1.4 million and providing for a $936,913 contingency. The contingency fund covers refunds if property owners are successful in challenging their ad valorem property taxes. Manning said sizeable assessments on oil held in storage at the Cushing tank farms are in the process of being challenged before the Board of Equalization and could result in tax refunds.
On July 13, the commissioners approved paying $125,449 for 59 purchase orders for the 2020-21 fiscal year and $347,297 for 99 purchase orders for the 2019-20 fiscal year, including the payment to Oklahoma Cement Solutions.
On July 6, The commissioners approved paying 73 purchase orders totaling $133,806 for the 2019-20 fiscal year and 2 purchase orders totaling $1,363 for the current fiscal year.
On June 29, the commissioners approved eight maintenance contracts for the Department of Health for the next fiscal year and approved paying $244,140 in weekly purchase orders and $911,446 in payroll for approximately 250 county employees.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
