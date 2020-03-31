County Commissioners adopt new COVID-19 safety measures for meetings

Monday’s meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners looked a little different as county officers, staff and members of the public were asked to don masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People who attended the commissioners' meeting were issued face masks and were required to wear them during the meeting. The three county commissioners and County Clerk Glenna Craig, who records and prepares official minutes for the meeting, also wore masks.
The county had already adopted other precautions.
Public access to the County Administration building is now limited. People who have business with the county must enter through the south door, where a Payne County Sheriff’s Office deputy is stationed to help them contact individual offices in the building. Runners will pick up and deliver documents and forms from the offices.
People are encouraged to conduct as much of their business online, through email and over the phone as possible to reduce personal contact and lower the threat of infection.
The Commissioners are taking other precautions as well.
Instead of signing individual purchase orders, which requires touching multiple documents, the commissioners signed one summary form approving multiple purchase orders that totaled $136,812.
During the meeting the Commissioners tested Webex, an online meeting software they will be using to host virtual meetings. Sheriff Kevin Woodward provided them with his technical expertise in hosting a Webex meeting.
In a test run, the commissioners logged in with cameras projecting a visual image of each commissioner. The person speaking in the virtual meeting was featured in the main box while other participants were shown at the bottom of the screen. They muted the audio for the test because all participants were in the same room.
Woodward said a Webex meeting still allows public participation. People can call into the conference phone number 408-418-9388 and will be able to hear the commissioners and other participants.
Participants using the Webex app may log in using access code 965 912 250, which allows them to log in to future online meetings of the Commissioners.
No password is required to participate in the Commissioners’ virtual meetings, he said.
