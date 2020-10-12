The Payne County Board of Commissioners has once again tabled the minutes from a contentious meeting Sept. 29 at which they discussed whether to maintain Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward’s appointment.
Chairman Chris Reding was present for Monday’s discussion of the prior week’s meeting, where the commission first tabled the minutes in his absence.
Ben Burnsed, an employee in the County Clerk’s office, had appeared Sept. 29 and presented arguments that Woodward should not remain sheriff on the grounds that he no longer lives in Payne County. Burnsed also objected to Reding renting a house to Woodward, allowing him to maintain his residency in Payne County.
“I had asked LeNell (Reding’s First Deputy) to table this because I wanted to discuss the large section of miscellaneous items from the audience,” Reding said. “It is almost a word for word transcription of Ben’s accusation and a very minor covering of the rebuttal of that – making it look like his accusations were true. I would like to see that part re-written before we look at approving those minutes. That would be my request and recommendation.”
When Commissioner Zach Cavett asked him about the recommendation, Reding responded:
“If it is word for word on part of it, then it needs to be word for word on all of it, or just cut it down to a summary of what was said and leave out the dramatic matters Mr. Burnsed used throughout, as well as the accusations that are baseless, such as there being a conflict of interest when there is no conflict of interest or accepting bribes when there is no evidence of that at all. Nor is there any bribery taking place for that matter.
“The fact that I am accepting rent from someone for a rental home is not bribery and there is nothing expected out of that other than that he (Woodward) live there through the rest of his term.”
Cavett said that he was in favor of a summation of the meeting instead of a word for word transcript due to the cost of publishing lengthy approved minutes.
Cavett moved to table the proposed minutes and allow the County Clerk to prepare a summary of the meeting to include as the proposed minutes of the meeting. All commissioners voted in favor of the motion.
