County Commissioners support Wreaths Across America

The Payne County Commissioners has issued a proclamation declaring Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 14 at Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater. Publicity Director Gladeen Allred told the County Commissioners on Monday that a remembrance ceremony will start at 11 a.m. followed by wreath laying at 11:30 a.m. Hot chocolate and holiday cookies will be served at Noon.
The local ceremony is being held in conjunction with National Wreaths Across America Day, when wreath laying ceremonies will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and over 1,200 other cemeteries across the country. The day has been set aside to remember and honor American veterans while teaching about their sacrifices.
Allred said Stillwater’s organizers anticipate placing over 1,000 wreaths on the graves of every person buried in Fairlawn Cemetery who has ever served in the U.S. military.
In regular business, the commissioners approved a contract with AT&T to provide fiber optic internet and telephone service for Payne County’s Emergency Management department.
To avoid a scheduling conflict with the election board during the upcoming school board election, the commissioners re-scheduled the annual Oklahoma Home & Community Education food festival for Feb. 14.
They also approved weekly purchase orders of $119,614, including a payment of $93,620 to Hardesty Team for a new air conditioning unit at the Payne County Expo Center.
