The Payne County Board of Commissioners tabled a $13.2 million bid from Motorola Solutions for a new radio network to be used by emergency service entities.
Commissioners Rocky Blaiser and Zach Cavett voted in favor of Dean Hart’s recommendation, which will allow the Tusa Consulting Services CEO to personally negotiate a more favorable deal with Motorola.
Commissioner Chris Reding voted against this and sided with the board-created communications committee, which wanted to accept Motorola’s bid immediately as the offer expires Dec. 31. The deadline, along with the L3Harris bid being found noncompliant with range requirements, led Reding and committee members to say they feared it was Thursday or never for Payne County to ink a contract for an updated network.
Public discourse continued for more than an hour, but neither side was able to sway the other, and the two commissioners who wanted to table bids voted to do just that. Several committee members left the meeting in frustration and heaped pressure on Hart to deliver the promised deal.
Here’s how it all played out:
Part 1: The Recommendation
Dean Hart (CEO, Tusa Consulting Services): I believe Motorola can provide better specifications at the cost they’ve given. For a negotiation to occur, the recommendation would be for the Board to reject the bids, direct me to go into negotiations based on State contract and work on a compliant specification at a price Motorola can meet.
Zach Cavett (Commissioner, Payne County District 1): So if I’m understanding properly, the option from Motorola does not allow room for growth?
Hart: No growth – if you wanted to add channel capacity, you would not be able to do that with these bids.
Cavett: And the cost of ownership is $1.6 million for years one through five?
Hart: Two through five. Once the system is built and accepted you’ll have a year of warranty. The $1.6 million is spread across the four years after that.
Cavett: Do we have any idea where those funds are going to come from? I’d hate to buy a car if I can’t afford to change the oil. If we were to just invest in hard assets, which is where the bulk of the cost is, and make it adaptable for growth over the next 20 to 30 years, what is that cost?
Hart: The $13.2 million would be $7-8 million.
Cavett: Do you believe you can negotiate that with Motorola if we did not go with this bid?
Hart: Yes, sir.
Instead of rejecting the bid, Cavett motioned to table it and let Hart negotiate a contract. Public comment was encouraged before the vote was to be made.
Part 2: Discourse
Chris Wynn (Lieutenant Medical Officer, Stillwater Fire Department): I just want to make one comment about the growth. Our capacity studies say Payne County needed four channels to handle the traffic. The Motorola proposal has six. There is expansion built-in to what is being provided.
Troy Choplin (Deputy Emergency Manager): And when we’re talking about growth, we’re talking about emergency services growth – not growth of population in the county. We don’t foresee any expansion of volunteers because that is at the State level. We’ve been stuck in the mud for the last 20 years. Four channels times two is eight talk paths. That is enough per fire station.
Chris Reding (Commissioner, Payne County District 2): Growth has been what I would call stagnant for the past three decades. If you go by what’s been happening, we’re not going to see a whole lot of growth. That’s not a guarantee, but I’m not seeing anything that will happen over the next 10 years that hasn’t happened in the last 10.
Choplin: The communications committee recommended going with the $13.2 million offer provided by Motorola and all the things that came with it.
Reding: One of the things that is appealing with that offer is locking in the price.
Cavett: I did a bit of research, and we have met a rate of inflation unseen since 1981. When you’re buying stuff at a record high, I personally don’t foresee the price going up any higher. (Hart) is pretty confident in the fact that he can get us a better system at the same price.
Motorola representative: Our validity date states the bid was good through the end of the year. Does that mean prices will change next year? I don’t know. I wouldn’t be able to answer that question until we get to that point and re-price things.
Cavett: I do appreciate everyone who was on the communications committee and all the efforts that were put in, but this Board is made of the ones who were elected by the people and for the people. We’re the ones that have to answer to the people. There are other needs within the county beyond this radio system. I’m looking at a whole picture of needs and constituents’ desires.
Rob Hill (Director, Stillwater Emergency Management Agency): We came to you with a $9 million State contract. We’ve gone through the bidding process because you told us we could get a better deal. There is a recommendation from the committee to the commission, and now you’re saying you potentially want to throw the bid out and go back to a State contract to get a better deal. Is that the totality of what I am hearing? We have come full circle in a year and were told we weren’t professionals and didn’t know what we were doing. We hired a professional, and here we are; back at the beginning.
Cavett: The professional has made a recommendation that is contrary to that of the committee.
Joe Harper (Sheriff, Payne County): I’ve been pretty quiet through this whole process, but I sat here in a commission meeting and multiple communications committee meetings and told you all that this exact thing would happen; our price would go up if we went to an RFP process.
Cavett: I don’t like this being divisive. We should all be on the same team trying to accomplish a common goal. This committee did come to us with a $9 million contract. It is now making a recommendation with an extra $4 million. Where is the rest of the money going to come from?
Reding: I don’t know a more pressing need in this entire county than fixing the communication system. I would rather take the recommendation from the communications committee.
Cavett: I know because you don’t have roads and other constituents that I’m aware of that are saying the money should be spent other ways. I’m sure Commissioner Blaiser hears the same. I am fine with building infrastructure and letting all the departments go with whatever radios they want. I’m in a county barn that is over 50 years old, so this system, hopefully, will be around in 50 years. I think it needs to be built right the first time and big enough to accommodate for any future growth that may happen. If it means going full circle to get the best price for the best buildings, then I guess that’s what I want to do. I don’t want to pay extra for something that will just fix us up for now. We hired a professional, and his recommendation was to reject the bids and allow him to negotiate for something that will provide better structures.
Tom Bradley (Stillwater Fire Chief, 2012-2020): The radio system in this county has been broken forever. I can think of no better place to spend this money than to upgrade the communications system and bring it into the 21st century and allow the citizens of Payne County to have a radio system that provides excellent safety to the public. We had an opportunity to lock this bid in and say we’re moving forward with this system today. Don’t miss the fact that inflation is going to eat this up. Instead of looking for $400,000 a year to maintain it, you might be looking for $1 million.
Cavett: (Hart), who deals with this daily, is confident he can get a package put together at the same cost with better infrastructure.
Hill: If he doesn’t, sir, what happens next? Where do you go from there if he is unable to secure cheaper pricing?
Cavett: You answer me where we’re going to come up with the money to maintain this system, and I can probably answer you that.
Harper: I can almost handle the maintenance over five years out of my cash funds. If you split that up between several fire departments and the municipalities, $400,000 is nothing.
Cavett: Is that a commitment that you’re willing to spend $400,000 a year to maintain this system.
Harper: I probably could.
Cavett: This whole system has been a cart before the horse since its inception. Why did we have to form a committee after (Hart) was hired?
Hill: Because you said we weren’t professionals, sir.
Cavett: Are you a professional in the industry?
Hill: I came up with the same thing that we’re looking at a year ago. Now, maybe I’m letting too many personal feelings get involved, but it just feels like everything that was asked of us to ensure we were being good county servants has meant nothing. Here we are with a one-time opportunity for a golden ticket to be able to fund a project of this magnitude, and we’re going back to where we started. It’s an infinite loop. If (Hart) is not able to secure a cheaper cost, then we will never be able to do this again.
Cavett: There are a lot of needs out there, and I don’t agree that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is this Board that decides how to use those funds.
Hill: I don’t mean to be disrespectful. I am just very passionate about this. That is why I’m trying to champion this cause, so I apologize if I offended you.
Cavett: No offense taken. I don’t look forward to contentious meetings, but I am going to do my best to serve the constituents that elected me. If I believe that we can get a better system, then how could I not do that?
Eric Harlow (Guthrie Fire Chief): We cannot talk in Logan County to Payne County agencies. Creek County can’t either. You guys are on an isolated island, and it’s not getting any better. (Harper) had a pursuit within the last year. He went up to Perry, over to Orlando and down into Guthrie. His guys couldn’t talk to him or the agencies helping them. You’re going to have to fix this at some point in time. If not now, you’re going to go to a vote of the people and be at their will. Public safety should be the No. 1 priority of an elected official. If you disregard that, then you need to check yourself, and I don’t mean any disrespect when I say that.
The motion to table the bid went to a vote. Blaiser and Cavett voted yes. Reding voted no. Hart said it would take a few weeks to negotiate a contract.
Part 3: Aftermath
Motorola representative: We will work with (Hart) in as good a faith as we can for the good of the county. Can we guarantee what’s going to occur? No. I can assure you Motorola is going to work with him to get you guys what you need.
Hart: I’ll be headed to Dallas, and I’ll make it happen. We’ll get this back to the committee as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.