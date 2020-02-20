The special election on Feb. 11 resulted in 88.1 percent of voters approving an extension of the one-fourth cent county sales tax that will be repurposed after April 1, 2021, for improving roads and bridges in Payne County.
The tax was first approved by voters in 2005 to fund the building and maintenance of the Payne County jail.
“We appreciate everyone that turned out to vote. We think the investment in Payne County will pay great dividends by making improvements in the county,” said Nathan Anderson, sales tax advisory committee chairman.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett believes voters recognized the need for road improvements because they voted in favor of the sales tax extension by such a large margin.
“I want to thank all of the voters in Payne County and the newspapers in the county for supporting the proposal,” Cavett said. “The voters showed a trust in the leadership of the county and we hope to maintain that trust.”
“Every vote counts,” said District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding, who noted that only 3,050 voters of the 32,000 registered voters in Payne County cast ballots in the election.
In regular business at Tuesday’s weekly meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners approved $525,987 of purchase orders, including a purchase order of $270,944 to the Payne County Facilities Authority for the January one-fourth cent sales tax collection.
In other business, the commissioners approved financing for Yale’s new fire station with American Heritage Bank in Yale. The bank is providing financing at a 2.75 percent interest rate.
A civil engineer with a connection to the Stillwater News Press was present at the Commissioner’s Tuesday meeting. Ryan Bellatti, with Guy Engineering in Edmond, was seeking advice on an Oklahoma County project from Cavett, who is a board member for Circuit Engineering District 5 – which is comprised of six counties – including Payne and Oklahoma counties.
Bellatti’s great-grandfather, Charles Robert Bellatti, a lawyer from Blackwell, established the News Press in 1941. Bellatti’s grandfather, Jim Bellatti, was a co-publisher of the News Press along with a great-uncle, Lawrence “Chub” Bellatti.
Bellatti’s father, Rick Bellatti, was the associate publisher of the News Press until 1997. Bellatti’s aunt, Susie Bellatti Glasscock, currently works for the News Press.
