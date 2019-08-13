The Board of County Commissioners for Payne County approved a contract on Monday with Express Employment Services to provide temporary personnel for the Payne County Expo Center during events.
Expo Center Director Colin Campbell made the request for temporary workers to help with the Payne County Free Fair, livestock shows and other events when needed.
Express will be paid $15.22 per hour for each worker furnished under the contract. The employment agency will do background checks, handle payroll and pay workers compensation insurance for the personnel it provides.
The contract will “provide more boots on the ground … to help with set up and clean up for high volume events,” Campbell said.
The contract with Express comes just in time for the Payne County Free Fair, which runs from Aug. 24-Sept. 1 at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Circle East. The fair features the Ottaway Amusement Carnival from 6-10 p.m. each evening from Aug. 28-Sept. 1.
The recently added pig races will run from Aug. 29-31 inside the McVey Arena at the Expo Center. Livestock shows, a barnyard olympics, a pet parade and an antique tractor parade along with a variety of exhibits should also draw crowds to the Fair.
In other business during their meeting on Monday, the commissioners tabled a resolution concerning an inter-local agreement with the City of Stillwater regarding maintenance of City perimeter roads pending verification of changes to the associated map. The commissioners are expecting to receive a proposed agreement from Uretek for foundation work on the bridge over Stillwater Creek on Country Club Road over, just north of State Highway 51. District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier, said the bridge had settled approximately two inches following the flooding in May that submerged the roadway when water was released from Lake Carl Blackwell, located four miles upstream. Due to high traffic on that road, Blasier is anxious to receive a proposed contract from Uretek to lift and repair the bridge and minimize traffic disruptions.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett was selected to represent Payne County at monthly Central Oklahoma Economic Development District meetings.
Cavett was authorized to purchase a three-quarter ton pickup with the $50,000 federal community economic development grant allocated to his district.
In other business, the commissioners approved three road crossings for 51 East water district, approved $340,369 in purchase orders for the current fiscal year and $10,841 for the last fiscal year. The commissioners also approved monthly cash appropriations presented by Treasurer Carla Manning in the amount of $1.5 million for 42 specific funds other than the county general fund.
